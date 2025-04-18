Get your hand relief with the Bob and Brad hand massager

I was offered the chance to test out the Bob and Brad Hand Massager, and full disclosure, they let me keep it regardless of my findings. Anyway, I jumped at the chance due to my long hours sitting at my desk, mousing around. Apologies for the knife cut across the top of the box; that was my doing, being a bit too heavy-handed with opening up the outer packaging.

First up, what's in the box:

Bob and Brad Hand Massager with Heat

1x Finger massager tool

1x Type-C charging cable

1x Storage bag

10x Disposable gloves

User Manual

1-Year Warranty (card)

In short, everything you need to get started.

According to the official Amazon listing, here are the key features:

360° Heating with NTC Technology : The H60 Hand Massager features 360° heating with NTC intelligent temperature control, 5-8 seconds fast heating, ensuring a stable & comfortable 108°F heat. Our advanced heating system delivers consistent and even warmth, promoting better blood circulation & muscle relaxation—unlike other products that lack such precise temperature regulation. The feature is perfect for relieving hand pain, arthritis, and carpal tunnel symptoms, offering a soothing experience.

: The H60 Hand Massager features 360° heating with NTC intelligent temperature control, 5-8 seconds fast heating, ensuring a stable & comfortable 108°F heat. Our advanced heating system delivers consistent and even warmth, promoting better blood circulation & muscle relaxation—unlike other products that lack such precise temperature regulation. The feature is perfect for relieving hand pain, arthritis, and carpal tunnel symptoms, offering a soothing experience. 3 Massage Modes & Adjustable Intensity : With 3 massage modes—Relaxation, Health Care, and Activity—the H60 Hand Massager caters to various needs. It also offers three adjustable intensity levels, allowing users to customize their massage experience. Whether you need a gentle touch or deep tissue relief, this massager adapts to your preferences, making it ideal for daily use, post-exercise recovery, or as a thoughtful gift. It is HSA and FSA eligible—use health savings for wellness support.

: With 3 massage modes—Relaxation, Health Care, and Activity—the H60 Hand Massager caters to various needs. It also offers three adjustable intensity levels, allowing users to customize their massage experience. Whether you need a gentle touch or deep tissue relief, this massager adapts to your preferences, making it ideal for daily use, post-exercise recovery, or as a thoughtful gift. It is HSA and FSA eligible—use health savings for wellness support. Air Compression & Quiet Operation : The H60 hand massage utilizes a three-section air compression system, providing a gentle yet effective massage that covers a wide area, perfect for cozy hand relaxation. Unlike traditional roller or finger-pressure massagers, this design is more comfortable and less intrusive. The inner cushion delivers unmatched comfort. Additionally, its quiet operation, with noise levels below 50dB, ensures a peaceful environment, whether you're at home, work, or traveling.

: The H60 hand massage utilizes a three-section air compression system, providing a gentle yet effective massage that covers a wide area, perfect for cozy hand relaxation. Unlike traditional roller or finger-pressure massagers, this design is more comfortable and less intrusive. The inner cushion delivers unmatched comfort. Additionally, its quiet operation, with noise levels below 50dB, ensures a peaceful environment, whether you're at home, work, or traveling. Long Battery Life & USB-C Charging : Equipped with a 2200mAh battery, the H60 Hand Massager with heat and compression offers extended usage, perfect for on-the-go relaxation. The USB-C charging port ensures quick & convenient charging, taking only 3 hours to fully charge. This makes it an excellent choice for travel, work, or daily use, providing consistent performance without frequent recharging. The 15-minute auto timer & shut-off prevent over-massage, ensuring perfect daily hand relaxation.

: Equipped with a 2200mAh battery, the H60 Hand Massager with heat and compression offers extended usage, perfect for on-the-go relaxation. The USB-C charging port ensures quick & convenient charging, taking only 3 hours to fully charge. This makes it an excellent choice for travel, work, or daily use, providing consistent performance without frequent recharging. The 15-minute auto timer & shut-off prevent over-massage, ensuring perfect daily hand relaxation. Easy to Use & Gift-Ready Packaging: Designed for ease of use, the H60 hand compression massager features four independent buttons for power, mode, heat, and intensity control, making it user-friendly for all ages. Its compact and portable design, combined with a stylish carrying case, makes it an ideal gift for loved ones, mom, dad, boyfriend and girlfriend. Whether for personal use or as a thoughtful present for women or men, the H60 Hand Massager is a versatile and practical choice.

With all that out of the way, here are my own findings.

First of all, let me just say this has a "frequently returned" notice on Amazon despite a relatively high 4.2 rating, and from looking at the low-rated reviews, they range from units being defective to people finding that it squeezes the hand too much or applies too much heat. The unit turns on to the lowest mode (blue light), so if that already feels too much, then, yeah, return it.

I gave it a try on both left and right hands, and as you can maybe see from the above YouTube Short, my whole fits in, but my wrist barely enters the Hand Massager. I was able to push through a bit more with my fingertips extending out the other end to get a bit of massaging on the start of my wrist.

Usage

From what I can see in the description images, the wrist bone should be fully inside the machine, which, in my case, sadly, I am barely able to manage to get fully in the machine. However, the 15-minute cycle on both left and right hands felt good. It's too early to say if there are any actual benefits. It's also important to note that this is not a shiatsu device; it does not provide a rolling massage, and some of the low-rated reviews appear to claim that this was in the description, but as of writing, shiatsu is not mentioned anywhere on the official website or Amazon product details.

As you will see from the "What's in the box" section above, disposable gloves are provided in the box, and this is an important detail, because unlike most massage machines, the internal cover (which appears to be elasticated nylon) cannot be removbed for washing; so you are left with two choices: always use the disposable gloves with the machine, or thoroughly wash your hands before using it. I can imagine this thing getting a bit grimy after a period of use, and that is a bit of a shame.

Finally, you may be wondering how this fits into the scope of a tech website? Well, let me tell you something: sometimes I sit for up to 15 hours working on Neowin, and although I take breaks in between, it takes a toll on my body. I think in the immediate absence of a partner to apply relief, a good massager like the Bob and Brad Hand Massager can shed the strains of the day in just a couple of 15-minute bursts.

On the official website, this has an MSRP of $79.99, but luckily for our readers, this is selling at $20 off for just $59.99 right now on Amazon. I have asked my contact how long this promotion will stay live, and will update the post when I hear back.

Get the Bob and Brad Hand Massager for $59.99 (with $20 off coupon), $79.99 MSRP

For me, this gets a thumbs hands(?) up. However, it could be improved by making it so that the protective covering could be removed and thrown into the washing machine.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.