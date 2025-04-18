A long-requested Windows 10 taskbar feature comes back to Windows 11 in the latest build

Windows enthusiasts and sharp-eyed insiders recently discovered that Microsoft was about to restore the calendar clock in Windows 11. This long-standing omission took Microsoft over three years to address, but it is finally here. The latest Windows 11 preview build from the Beta Channel has a hidden toggle that lets you turn on or off a clock in the calendar flyout.

Image credit: @Phantomofearth on X

A calendar flyout clock has been around in Windows since the dawn of dinosaurs. Still, in 2021, when Microsoft released Windows 11 with its reworked and half-baked taskbar, customers discovered that the tray calendar not only lost the ability to show their events but also its clock. Fast forward to 2025, and we finally have the calendar clock returning to the operating system.

As you can see in the screenshot, Microsoft is also adding a toggle that lets you turn off the clock. Windows 10 never had this option before, and it is nice to see Microsoft adding more customization to the operating system.

The update is hidden by default, but you can make it work using the ViVeTool app:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Run Command Prompt as Administrator. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:42651849,48433719 and press Enter. Restart your computer and go to Settings > Date & Time.

Confusingly, Microsoft decided to remove the calendar clock from Windows 10. Whether Windows 10 is running out of juice in its clock or not, it is very hard to find a reasonable explanation for this decision. Regardless, if you are upset about Windows 11's crippled taskbar calendar, at least one missing feature is finally on its way back to the operating system.

More substantial changes in recent Windows 11 preview builds include a big rework for the Start menu, which now features a single view, lets you turn off the recommended section for good (properly turn it off, finally), app categories, and other changes. You can read more about it in our dedicated article.

Source: @Phantomofearth on X