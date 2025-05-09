Google Messages finally brings "Delete For Everyone" for those embarrassing moments

Google Messages has started rolling out a new feature that might save you from those embarrassing moments when you accidentally press the send button. The feature has been in development for a while and was initially reported by one Reddit user on their Android device running the public beta version of the app.

The feature allows users to choose between "Delete for me" and "Delete for Everyone" options. Choosing Delete for Everyone means the sent message will also be removed from the recipient's devices. However, Google warns that people using older app versions may still see the message even if deleted.

The user found that the message deletion feature in only one group on their app, comprising 12 users. By the time of posting, they couldn't find it in one-to-one conversations or small groups.

Google Messages works with regular SMS and RCS (Rich Communication Services). The latter is a newer messaging protocol developed by GSMA designed to bring modern features like typing indicators, Wi-Fi support, interactive elements, and more to standard text messaging.

The Cupertino giant spent several years building RCS support for Android devices and even pushed Apple to adopt the technology for the iPhone. In 2024, GSMA released a new RCS standard called Universal Profile 2.7, which introduced the ability to edit and delete RCS messages.

Speaking of other platforms, it has been years since Meta-owned WhatsApp and Telegram allowed users to delete messages for everyone. Telegram goes further by allowing users to delete messages they sent or received for both sides and doesn't impose a time limit.

There is no word on when the message deletion feature will roll out for all users. For now, you can become a Google Messages beta tester on Google Play and see if the feature lands on your device, noting that test versions might be unstable.