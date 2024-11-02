Instagram is adding some features to DMs for content creators

Instagram has announced a new feature tailored for content creators who receive a huge load of direct messages (DMs) on the platform. As per Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, the new update fixes one of the frustrating issues for content creators; filtering messages that are important to them.

Instagram users with a creator's account can now filter message requests in their inbox based on their sender. This feature is similar to how Gmail's labels, allowing users to categorize incoming mail and easily access them by tapping on labels. Instagram creators will still be able to sort the messages by the most recently received message and by the number of followers.

Additionally, with the new update, creators will be able to sort and filter message requests based on verified accounts, businesses, creators, and subscribers. This will help creators to identify the high-priority messages and respond to them first. This can be helpful for creators as they can narrow down what's displayed in their inboxes and give attention to the ones that are beneficial for them.

Aside from this, the new update also brings a "Stories Replies" folder, that will store all of the Stories to which you have replied. The sort and filter option can be accessed from the top of the inbox, letting users jump to stories and message requests quickly.

Mosseri said in the video on Threads, "Now there’s a lot more to do to improve the inbox for creators and requests but hopefully this is one step in the right direction. So what we’ve done is added ways to filter down those requests to just see the ones that you’re looking for." It is expected that the company will add more features to make the inbox more clean and tidy.