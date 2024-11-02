Get a massive discount on Bose QuietComfort Headphones as part of early Black Friday Deals

Last year, Bose launched the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones, replacing the popular QuietComfort 45 Headphones. These new headphones offer high-fidelity audio combined with Bose's legendary noise cancellation. As part of the early Black Friday sale, Bose is now selling the QuietComfort Headphones for just $199 (originally $349) on Amazon US.

Designed for extended listening sessions, the new QC Headphones feature plush earcups that softly hug your ears and a comfortable headband made with steel for optimized strength. They offer Quiet and Aware Modes, allowing you to switch between full noise cancellation and full awareness of your surroundings. You can also adjust noise cancellation levels and set custom modes.

Bose claims the QC Headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge via USB-C. A quick 15-minute charge gives you an additional 2.5 hours of playtime. With multipoint Bluetooth 5.1 capability, users can expect seamless connectivity with their devices. An audio cable with an in-line mic is included for wired listening.

The new QuietComfort Headphones are compatible with Bose SimpleSync technology. This allows users to pair them with select smart soundbars and speakers for a personalized listening experience. Independent volume controls let you lower or mute the soundbar while keeping the headphone volume as loud as needed.

The QuietComfort Headphones work with a mobile device's built-in voice assistant, including Siri and Google Assistant. They also utilize the Bose Music app for additional features like shortcut settings, listening modes, and adjustable EQ.

If you're looking for premium noise-canceling headphones with excellent sound quality, this Black Friday deal on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones is an opportunity you don't want to miss. You can order the Bose QuietComfort headphones using the link below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

