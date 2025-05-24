Intel releases new GPU driver with optimizations for Dune: Awakening and more

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver for supported graphics cards and processors. You can now download version 32.0.101.6795 with optimizations for Dune: Awakening, Elden Ring Nightreign, and F1 25.

Additionally, the driver brings Monster Hunter Wilds performance improvements to systems with the Intel Arc B-series graphics cards. Intel claims users will get up to 9% higher average FPS at 1080p and up to 6% more average FPS at 1440p.

Other than that, the driver does not contain any fixes or additional changes. The list of known bugs, however, has a few new entries in addition to the bugs from the previous driver:

Overwatch 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching the game with High or Ultra graphics quality settings on systems with the Intel Arc A-Series graphics cards.

Blender 4.4 may fail to complete rendering while using the Cycles render engine on systems with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

You can install Intel 32.0.101.6795 non-WHQL driver on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF). Keep in mind that this is a non-WHQL driver, which means it could be less stable than certified WHQL drivers.