Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Check out all the upcoming Outlook improvements

Welcome back to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly column for this week. This time, we are doing something a little different. The roadmap site had a ton of upcoming features and updates for Microsoft's various Outlook apps this week, and there wasn't much else that was interesting to us. So, this column will be all about Outlook entries.

We will start with a feature that's included in the classic Outlook for Windows app that's finally coming to the new Outlook app and on the web later in July:

With this update, customers will be able to add apps to their meetings, similar to how they can do that in classic Outlook for Windows.

Another feature that will be added to the new Outlook app and on the web in September concerns its calendar functions:

When focused on the calendar grid, you will be able to navigate the time slots on the calendar via left/right/up/down arrow keys in day, week, and work week views.

Sometime in August, the new Outlook Windows app and the web version will get some meeting recap features:

Shortly after a meeting ends, meeting participants will automatically get a set of all the meeting artifacts in the calendar for the new Outlook in Windows and web. Included in this set is a quick entry point to the meeting recap page, the transcript, the recording, and any files that were shared. For users with access to intelligent meeting recap, in addition to the entry point to intelligent recap in Microsoft Teams, users will also see highlights like number of speakers, number of name mentions, and suggested tasks directly within Microsoft Outlook.

Some changes to the Sort and Filter options will be added to the new Outlook Windows app and on the web in August:

Sort and Filter will now be separate buttons in the Message List. This will make it easier to change the Sorted by and the Filtered by values separately.

Android and iOS users of Outlook will be able to chat with Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot starting in August. In November, the Android Outlook app is scheduled to add the email auto-advance setting.

Finally, users of the classic Outlook app for Windows will get some new Copilot features in the near future:

In classic Outlook for Windows, when composing an email, customers can select portions of text in an email and use Copilot to rewrite it. Users can give detailed instructions on how to rewrite and also able to modify tone and length.

The feature will be released in a preview version in October, followed by general availability in November.

That's it for this week's Outlook-exclusive Microsoft 365 Roadmap recap. We will be back next Sunday with the highlights from the roadmap site for the upcoming week.