Microsoft confirms Outlook shows blank calendars, meeting is a bit broken too

Microsoft has confirmed an Outlook Calendar issue wherein users who are using multiple calendars in Calendar view will see blank rendered sections. The company has confirmed that the problem first popped up in the recent Current Channel version 2501 (build 18429.20132). Microsoft says it is looking into the bug:

ISSUE Users with multiple calendars enabled in the Calendar view may see blank sections rendered in some calendars. Affected channels with starting builds: Current Channel: Version 2501 (Build 18429.20132)

Monthly Enterprise Channel: Version 2501 (Build 18429.20200)

Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel: Version 2408 (Build 17928.20440) STATUS: INVESTIGATING The Outlook Team is currently investigating this issue.

For those affected by the issue, Microsoft has issued a simple workaround for the problem. The company says that scrolling up and down in the Calendar view should resolve the issue. Another trick that could work is to set the Zoom setting to lower than 100%. Hence, it may be some sort of rendering issue that is triggered, but can be worked around.

Microsoft writes:

WORKAROUND Blank sections will disappear after scrolling up and down in the Calendar View. Another workaround is to change the Zoom setting to smaller than 100%.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's website.

On the topic of calendars, the company has confirmed another problem with the feature. When selecting time slots for setting up meetings, the incorrect option may get selected. Below, Microsoft describes the problem and its observations:

ISSUE After you select multiple calendars in the Calendar pane, when you click a timeslot on the calendar the wrong time is selected. Observations: Mouse clicks are being registered 2 - 3 rows above where you click in a calendar.

The issue occurs when you have at least 3 other calendars open, and a dual monitor set up.

The issue does not occur in OWA or new Outlook. STATUS: INVESTIGATING The Outlook Team is investigating this issue. We will update this topic when fix status is available.

You can view the official support article here on Microsoft's site.

Aside from the Calendar bugs, Microsoft has also confirmed a newsletter-related problem on Classic Outlook. The tech giant has described the issue and has also provided a workaround for affected users:

ISSUE When you scroll to read Newsletter emails the scrolling may be more jumpy than normal emails. The scrolling might skip some text or pause in an unexpected place in the email. This issue starts occurring in Version 2503 Build 18623.20000. This issue is most often seen with emails created from the new feature Newsletters in Outlook (Preview). STATUS: WORKAROUND The Word Team is working on a fix for this issue. We will update this topic when there are any status updates. To work around the issue, disable Advanced Typography, Typography improvements. Select File, Options, Mail, Editor Options, then Advanced. Uncheck Use Advanced Typography. Select OK, and OK again, then restart Outlook.

The support article for the above can be found here on Microsoft's website.