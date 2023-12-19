Microsoft Copilot lets you become a song writer thanks to a new Suno plugin

Microsoft continues to update its Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) generative AI chatbot on the web with new features. Today, the company announced that a new plugin developed by a company called Suno will allow Copilot user to create songs with just a few words of text.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt. Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs—lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices—from a single sentence.

You will need to use the Microsoft Edge web browser to access the Copilot site, and sign into your Microsoft account. After that, you can enable the Suno plugin toggle or simply click on the logo which says, “Make music with Suno."

Then all you have to do is type in a brief description of the song you want Copilot to generate for you, such as "Make an upbeat, motivational son designed for gym workout." The Suno plugin will then create the song which you then can share with others.

The new song creation plugin for Copilot was made by Suno, a company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and founded by veterans of Meta and TikTok. It's own site includes subscription plans starting at $10 a month, which gives users credits to create 500 songs a month. Paid subscribers can also upload their songs to YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and other services so they can make money off their AI song creations.

This new plugin for Copilot reminds us of an earlier Microsoft app called Songsmith, which allowed people to start singing any song they create into a microphone. The app then automatically generated music to match the lyrics and tone of the song.