Samsung's self-repair program expands to more countries and now covers foldables

Samsung has expanded its self-repair program to support more Galaxy devices, including its foldable, for the first time. In other words, users will be able to source Samsung genuine parts for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, among various supported devices.

The self-repair program was introduced in the US last year and later expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and some European countries. Now, Samsung is bringing the program to 30 more countries in Europe, including Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal.

The program is meant for DIY enthusiasts and tech-savvy users who want to take matters into their own hands when it comes to repairing their broken Galaxy device. They can find parts to replace the screen, back glass, charging port, speaker, SIM tray, physical keys, etc.

In addition to providing OEM parts through partners like iFixit, Samsung offers step-by-step guides to carry out the repair processes. The company said it will add a bunch of new products this month, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Book2 Pro series.

"As part of Samsung's commitment to empowering the Galaxy community with more repair choices, users will be able to keep all the repair tools — providing a convenient, hassle-free method to fix their Galaxy devices at any time," Samsung said in a blog post.

Going for self-repairs can help users increase the life of their devices, and burn a smaller hole in their pocket. They don't have to rely on company-authorized service centers to get their device fixed. However, users are advised to proceed with caution as careless self-repairs may cause damage to their devices.

A 90-day limited warranty from the delivery date covers genuine parts shipped under the program. "Samsung Limited Warranty is not impacted by Self-Repair. However, if the Self-Repair attempt is the cause of damage, any subsequent repair may not be covered under warranty," the company explained in a FAQ.