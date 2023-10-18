Microsoft fixes File Explorer freezes and hangs, Taskbar search on Windows 11 build 23570

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23570, brings more fixes to the File Explorer as this time the company claims to have fixed the freezes and hangs. Aside from that, taskbar search crash has also been fixed. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements [Copilot in Windows*] Copilot in Windows can now be used across multiple monitors. Simply press the Copilot button on the taskbar on whichever monitor you want Copilot to show on or use the WIN + C shortcut to show Copilot on the last monitor that it was visible on. If you are using a keyboard, you can use the WIN + T keyboard shortcut to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar and navigate to the Copilot taskbar button to show Copilot on any monitor. [Start menu] The Xbox Game Bar will now show as just Game Bar under the Start menu and also under Settings > System > Apps > Installed apps. This change will come through a Game Bar update via the Microsoft Store. Fixes [File Explorer] Fixed a few issues which could lead to hangs when launching File Explorer. [Start menu] Fixed an issue where apps sometimes weren’t sorted into the correct location in the Start menu all apps list when using the Japanese display language. [Search on the Taskbar] Fixed an underlying search crash in the last few builds. [Settings] Fixed an issue where Home was unexpectedly showing some users that there was NaN% storage left. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Copilot in Windows] Some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel in global markets where Copilot in Windows is available* in preview who are on the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds may notice that Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar. We’re working to resolve this issue in a future flight.

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

You can find the official blog post on Microsoft's website.