Microsoft updates several Surface devices with stability, security, and other fixes

Microsoft has released a bunch of firmware updates for several Surface Laptop computers and the Surface Pro 10 for Business. The changelogs include mostly security fixes, but there are also quality-of-life improvements and other changes.

Here is the changelog for the Surface Pro 10 for Business:

Fixes a camera interface issue to ensure stable performance.

The Surface Pro 7, meanwhile, received an update with a general description promising to address "device security vulnerabilities against potential threats."

Moving to the Surface Laptop lineup, we have fresh updates for the Surface Laptop Go 2, Go 3, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, and the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 and Go 3 share the same changelog:

Security: Addresses security vulnerability related to Intel advisory related to CVE 024-21864 that may allow an unauthenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via adjacent network access.

Addresses device security vulnerabilities against potential threats. Reliability: Improves system stability and display experience by reducing Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) events, which led to the system becoming unresponsive or crashing. Performance and usability: Resolves the issue with Citrix Workspace* application exhibiting sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop.

Next, here is what is new for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business:

Security: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Graphics Software Advisory INTEL-SA-1253 that may allow escalation of privilege or denial of service.

Addresses a security vulnerability related to Intel® Arc™ & Iris® Xe Graphics Software Advisory CVE-2024-21864that may allow unauthenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via adjacent network access. Reliability: Improves system stability and display experience by reducing Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) events, which led to the system becoming unresponsive or crashing.

Resolves an issue where the system is being identified as a tablet instead of a laptop. Performance and usability: Resolves the issue with Citrix Workspace* application exhibiting sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop.

The Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors has the same changelog as the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, plus two additional fixes:

Mitigates an issue that was preventing the device to PXE boot in an IPv4 network setting.

Resolves an issue that was causing devices with the "Require users to press Ctrl+Alt+Delete" option enabled or set through a Windows policy to display an incorrect message on the Lock Screen.

As usual, you can download the latest firmware update for your Surface device in the Settings app. Alternatively, head to the official Surface support website to download a manual install package.