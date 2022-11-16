Microsoft updates the Surface app, here is what's new

After almost three long months, Microsoft has pushed an update to the Surface app. Taking the version to 61.10167.139.0, the latest update adds some key features.

Surface app 61.10167.139.0 adds new user notifications for Surface driver and firmware updates, improved product recommendations to help Surface owners pick the right accessories. The latest version of the app also gives you additional useful information when your Surface PC is using smart charging. Besides, it includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

The full official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

New user notifications for Surface driver and firmware updates for devices and accessories

Additional information for smart charging for Surface devices

Improved product recommendations for devices and accessories

Bug fixes and stability improvements

If you own a Surface PC, you should know that the Surface app comes pre-installed with the device. The app gives you easy access to useful information about your device's warranty, model number, and other vital details. Of course, you cannot install this app on a non-Surface computer.

For Surface owners, you can visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates, and the latest version will show up. Alternatively, you can also open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.