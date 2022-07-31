Microsoft's Surface app gets a bunch of new features with latest update

Microsoft's Surface app on Windows 11 and 10 is now more useful than it ever was, thanks to the latest update. Taking the version to 61.7096.139.0, the latest update adds some important features.

Surface app 61.7096.139.0 adds maps support in the Find My Device tab to help Surface owners better locate their devices. If you own a Surface PC, you can also set the default Pen click app in Pen FRE after updating to the latest version. Other noteworthy capabilities include Button color enhancements in Live Chat, images for color accessories, and more.

The full official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

Added maps support in Find My device feature

Button color enhancements in Live Chat feature

Allow users to set default Pen click app in Pen FRE

Added images for color accessories (Type cover and Pens)

Added deep links to Surface App from Support KB articles

As can be seen in the official changelog, the update includes no bug fixes and improvements, like the previous update Microsoft pushed last month. However, this time, Microsoft is introducing more new features than the previous version.

If you own a Surface PC, you should know that the Surface app comes pre-installed with the device. But if you don't know about it, here is a summary of what it does: the app gives you easy access to useful information about your device's warranty, model number, and other vital details. Of course, you cannot install this app on a non-Surface computer.

For Surface owners, you can visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates, and the latest version will show up. Alternatively, you can also open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.