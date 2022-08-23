Microsoft Viva Engage launches to help boost relationships in the workplace

Microsoft has announced the availability of Viva Engage, the newest addition to Microsoft Viva. Viva Engage can be best described as a social media platform for people in your workplace – the way people interact isn’t too dissimilar to Facebook in that you can make posts and people can comment and react to them.

With Communities, smaller groups in the workplace can create a private section for themselves to focus on their own projects. Communities can be based on anything. They do not need to be limited to projects you’re working on, but could be used to help connect everyone in the workplace based on interests, even if they don’t normally work together.

No matter which social platform you use today, you just cannot get away from Stories at the top of the feed. Viva Engage will not give you a break either as it features stories. There is also a tab called Storyline where you can see posts from peers and popular posts on the network.

Microsoft said that Viva Engage is rolling out today for users of the Yammer Communities app. IT admins can roll out the app today through the Teams Admin Center. Using Teams app policies, admins can pin Viva Engage to the sidebar in Teams on desktop and the web. On mobile, Viva Engage can be found through the app tray in Teams. Admins that want to set it up can learn more in Microsoft Docs.