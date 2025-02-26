OpenAI expands Deep research feature to all ChatGPT paid plan users

Early this month, OpenAI introduced a new ChatGPT feature called Deep Research that can find, analyze, and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a research report. The final report from Deep Research comes with clear citations and a summary of its thinking. ChatGPT Pro plan users are already enjoying this feature with a limitation of 100 queries per month.

Today, OpenAI announced the expansion of the Deep Research feature to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users. With this expansion, the ChatGPT Deep Research feature is now available for all paid plan users, and it is coming to free users in the future. Unfortunately, OpenAI has set severe limitations on this feature. For now, ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will have 10 deep research queries per month, while ChatGPT Pro users will now have 120 deep research queries per month.

Since its launch, OpenAI has made some improvements to the Deep Research feature. The generated reports can now have embedded images with citations in the output. Also, this feature is now better at understanding and referencing uploaded files.

OpenAI today also released its official System Card for the Deep Research feature. Deep Research has been classified as medium risk in OpenAI's Preparedness Framework.

Here's how ChatGPT users can use the Deep Research feature:

Go to the ChatGPT web experience. (Deep Research will be coming to mobile and desktop ChatGPT apps later this month.)

In ChatGPT, after entering your query, select ‘Deep Research’ in the message composer.

Attach files or spreadsheets to add context to their question.

Once the work starts, a sidebar appears with a summary of the steps taken and sources used.

Deep Research may take from 5 to 30 minutes to complete its work, depending on the query.

Once the report is ready, a notification will be sent to the user.

For now, the final output is available as a text report within the chat. But in the next few weeks, ChatGPT will also be adding embedded images, data visualizations, and other analytic outputs in these reports for additional clarity and context.

In the future, ChatGPT will also have the ability for users to connect to more specialized data sources to make its output even more accurate and personalized.

Here's the demo of the Deep Research feature from earlier this month:

Despite the query limitations, the new improvements and future potential suggest a promising future for ChatGPT's Deep Research feature, which will help users create AI-assisted research reports.