Qualcomm announces eight years of OS and security updates with latest chips

image via Qualcomm

Android smartphone brands like Google and Samsung, offer seven years of software and security updates for their latest models. However, Qualcomm is now opening the gates for Android OEMs to provide multiple years of software support for their devices with its latest chips.

In an official post, Qualcomm announced that it has partnered with Google to offer OEMs the ability to provide support for up to eight years of OS and security updates. The first devices to benefit from this extended software update support will be Android smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset running Android 15.

The support will also extend to devices powered by the new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series chipsets launching later this year. The longer software update support window will allow users to get the most out of their investments in smartphones and extend the device's lifespan. Android OEMs will also have the opportunity to offer the latest features to their users throughout those eight years.

Additionally, the program will also include two upgrades to the mobile platform’s Android Common Kernel (ACK). This is important because the Kernel is the core of Android OS, and updating the ACK kernel will ensure OEMs can provide security updates for the entire eight-year period.

Seang Chau, VP and GM of Android Platform said, "Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s efforts to extend the lifespan of Android devices are a key step for increasing the longevity of smartphones. Through this collaboration, OEMs can more seamlessly update the software and security on their devices, ensuring a more secure and long-lasting Android experience for our users."

Qualcomm also noted that while it has paved the way for eight years of software update support, it will ultimately be up to Android manufacturers to decide which smartphones will take advantage of the extended update support.