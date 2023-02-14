Reports surface of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens failing just outside of warranty

Posts and reports from owners of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have begun to surface showing the inner screen of the phone failing with a crack right down the middle, even when there is no visible damage or wear elsewhere on the phone. The more concerning part is that this is occuring just after the included 1 year warranty expires.

On Reddit, a user by the name of Snoo_23916, shared their experiences on the /r/GalaxyFold subreddit, where they opened the screen to show a friend their phone and heard a cracking sound. After this the right hand side of the screen no longer responds to touch at all. Unusually, they also report that the phone was only opened 2-3 times per week over a period of 15 months, so excessive wear doesn't appear to be the culprit.

Another user by the name of Mizderrung also shared an experience similar, except the device was three months old and had their warranty denied, with Samsung stating there was an impact point and that they have to pay $700 AUD for a repair.

At the moment there is not a lot that victims of these failures can do, except for those in the United States who can try and see if there are grounds for a class action lawsuit.

Source: PhoneArena