Windows 10 Release Preview build 19045.5552 is out with fixes for DWM hangs and more

Windows 10 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel can download a new build with a bunch of various fixes for Input Method Editor (IME), Desktop Window Manager, Narrator, and OpenSSD issues. It is available under KB5052077, with build number 19045.5552.

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045.5552 (KB5052077) to the Release Preview Channel for Insiders who are on Windows 10, version 22H2. This update includes the following features and improvements (items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented): [ Daylight saving time (DST) ] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay.

] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay. [ Input Method Editor (IME) ] Fixed: The Chinese IME stops responding when you change the font family or font size. Fixed: The color contrast ratio of the Chinese IME search suggestion panel is less than you expect.

] [ dwm.exe ] Fixed: It stops responding many times.

] Fixed: It stops responding many times. [ Country and Operator Settings Asset ] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [ Narrator ] Fixed: It fails to say the Chinese IME candidate window quick action buttons right. Fixed: It does not say the control type for the Chinese IME suggestion opt-in item. Fixed: It does not say the heading of the Chinese IME suggestion opt-in panel.

] [Open Secure Shell (OpenSSH) (known issue)] Fixed: The service fails to start, which stops SSH connections. There is no detailed logging, and you must run the sshd.exe process manually.

