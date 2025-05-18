Review: Sharge ICEMAG 2, the world's first Qi2 wireless power bank with active cooling

Sharge's recently released ICEMAG 2 might only offer 30W of wired and 15W of wireless charging, but it is sufficient enough to be useful. That convenience trumps not having this combination in favour of just faster wireless charging, for example.

A countless number of power banks have landed on my desk over the years, and this is the first one to offer fast wireless charging along with Qi2 support for magnetic devices. Whilst I may not own an iPhone to test this with, I did have success with fast wireless charging a handful of Android phones.

Sharge ICEMAG 2 Ports USB-C, Wireless Protocols QC3.0, PD2.0, PD3.0, Apple5V/2.4A, BC1.2, AFC, FCP, PPS, SCP Input power USB-C:5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (30W Max) Output power USB-C: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (30W Max)

Wireless: 5W, 7.5W, 15W Battery 10,000 mAh (3.6V / 36Wh) - Rated capacity 6000 mAh Dimensions 108 × 70.5 × 19.7mm Weight 220 g Price £45 (official store) (14% saving deal) / £69 (Amazon UK) / $79 (Amazon US)

The specs are fairly comprehensive. All the standard fast charging protocols are supported, the two main ones being PD 3.0 and PPS.

Look and feel

The ICEMAG 2 is entirely plastic, with an acrylic window on the lower front showing off some of the PCB components and letting out some of the RGB lighting, which I think is a bit too played out nowadays.

The quality is very nice, though. There is no creaking or flexing; everything is sandwiched together tightly. There is an active cooling fan that kicks in when a device is placed on top for wireless charging or the USB-C cable is used to charge the power bank or another device. The fan is audible and emits a similar kind of noise as any laptop fan.

RGB lighting is constant, though, and there does not seem to be a way to turn it off. Thankfully, when wirelessly charging a phone, the lighting is on the backside, so it is not as distracting on the desk:

My Galaxy S25 Ultra supports Qi2 but doesn't have the magnets (thanks, Samsung!), so naturally, the thing doesn't stay in place when used on the ICEMAG 2. However, the Xiaomi 15 (shown above) doesn't support it either, but it does stay put thanks to some of the internal metal components holding it in place, along with the camera bump acting as a shelf. If held vertically, the phone does slide down.

In these instances, a MagSafe case is required to keep the phone stuck to the power bank, or one of those stick-on magnetic rings you can attach to the backside of any phone to replicate the same effect.

Out of the box, the ICEMAG 2 sees the most benefit on an iPhone, which is fine as this is the target market anyway, but with a little workaround, the same benefits can be had with Android phones, too.

Performance

The ICEMAG 2 supports pass-through charging, meaning you can connect it to a mains charger and wirelessly charge a phone or other device at the same time. Because it's only 15W output, the 30W input will continue to charge the battery while the wireless coils charge the device placed on top.

On Samsung, I did find that the charging speed detection bounced between fast charging and super fast charging on the phone's display. This happened over both wired and wireless modes, and it's not clear if this is a phone quirk or something to do with the ICEMAG 2. Reconnecting the cable resulted in a faster rate.

I suspect it is more of a Samsung thing, as the wireless charging alignment is iffy sometimes in my car, too, as well as on the desktop charging pad I have. The wired mode quirk is unexplained. This, too, could potentially be PPS-related, as the Galaxy S series supports PPS 3.0, and the ICEMAG 2 supports just PPS. Maybe there is a handshake issue here.

There is a time difference here, too, an hour gained with super-fast charging shown on the screen. The S25 supports super fast charging 2.0, but between 1.0 and 2.0, the difference is in minutes, so in reality, it is nothing worth worrying over.

Charging the power bank is easy enough. Any charger that adheres to the protocols in the specs table above will be suitable to max out the 30W input rate.

As with all power banks, the advertised total capacity is always higher than the actual rated capacity, so bear this in mind when purchasing. It's not actually usable at 10,000 mAh, so for me, the Galaxy S25 Ultra won't be charged twice over. After overheads and factoring in the rated capacity of 6,000 mAh, it will provide just over 1x charges on a phone like this with a 5,000 mAh battery.

That's not to say this is an issue, of course. Power banks like this are for convenience, and if you have a MagSafe case or an iPhone, then it stays firmly attached as you use the phone.

However, it is almost three times as thick as the average phone, so pocket bulk is a reality. There are thinner power banks, but then again, they are also much smaller and won't fully charge the kind of phones discussed in this review. Some compromises need to be made, then.

For those not interested in fast charging or those with low-current devices to use this on only, they can enable the low-current mode by long-pressing the power button whilst the power bank is on. The indicator LEDs will cycle as shown above, indicating that the low-current mode is active.

This mode takes my phone from charging wirelessly in an hour and 27 minutes (from 33%) to over 3 hours. A considerable drop, but this probably doesn't matter for those looking for such a feature.

The 5-segment LED indicators are battery level guides, too. When the last LED starts blinking on its own, then 10% remains in the power bank.

Conclusion

The price of the ICEMAG 2 is reasonable, given its credentials. However, I wish that it had a mode to disable the RGB lighting, as this will consume some power.

It doesn't specialise in any one particular area, nor is the maximum charging speed particularly fast when many phones now sport 65W and beyond, but it offers a level of convenience at a price that can't be sniffed at, and all in a package that looks and feels good quality. That alone may be enough to convince some.

Sharge does not disclose what kind of battery is inside or its expected cycle life. I was unable to find an easy way to dismantle the unit, and there are no obvious screws or lever points to insert my picks and tools.

Overall, a well-built power bank that offers a decent combination of performance and features that will charge a modern flagship phone once, whether wired or wireless.

You can purchase the Sharge ICEMAG 2 with the following links: £45 (official store) (14% saving deal) / £69 (Amazon UK) / $79 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.