Review: Upgrade your audio capture - NANK Mike Pro vs Maono Wave T5 head-to-head

It was an opportune moment recently when two pairs of wireless lavalier microphones arrived around the same time.

I'm working on a proposal project which revolves around talking to guests, so this has provided me with a unique chance to see what two brands are offering and how they differ to the onboard microphones found on flagship phones these days, since phones can record incredibly high quality video using apps such as Blackmagic Camera and MotionCam Pro.

Even if you are not using these apps, the default phone camera on a Samsung phone will record using the connected microphone. Phones from other brands may vary. In a Pixel phone, you must toggle the external mic, or it will use the phone's internal mics by default.

As it turns out, the recording quality difference between all three types of microphones is noticeable, and what you pick will ultimately come down to the type of kit and result you are after. With these external mics, the audio is recorded directly into the video you are recording from a phone, tablet or other device with a camera.

I've already made up my mind, and the basis of this review is to highlight the pros and cons of each, inform readers and demonstrate those differences.

So, what is a lavalier mic? In its simplest form, it's a microphone that clips or attaches to clothing to record audio. That's essentially it. These are compact mics that don't get in the way of anything, and being wireless makes them extremely versatile.

Both kits from NANK and Maono come with long battery life as well as a charging case, just like any TWS earbuds these days. However, unlike most TWS buds, several weeks can go by without having to charge the cases, thanks to fairly hefty batteries.

NANK Mike Pro Maono Wave T5 Model tested N/A - All-in-one kit Combo version Frequency Range 100Hz~20KHz 20Hz~20KHz Maximum SPL: 115 dB 120 dB Signal-to-noise Ratio: 65 dB 80 dB Recording resolution 16-Bit, 48KHz 24-Bit, 48KHz Analogue Inputs: 3.5mm (TX) 3.5mm (TX) (Camera version) Analog Outputs 3.5mm (RX) 3.5mm (RX) (Camera version) Range 200 metres 300 metres Recording Modes Mono or stereo Mono or stereo Digital connection USB-C, Apple Lightning USB-C, Apple Lightning Operating time ~8 hours (30 hours with charging case) ~10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Dimensions (mm) Mics: 45 (W) x 45 (L) x 19.5 (H) Receiver: 45 (W) x 45 (L) x 19.5(H)

Charging : 104 (W) x 57 (L) x 54 (D) Mics: 27 (W) x 27 (L) x 19.5 (H) Camera Receiver: 44 (W) x 26 (L) x 19 (H)

Type-C / Lightning Receiver: 41 (W) x 32 (L) x 8 (H)

Charging Case: 104 (W) x 57 (L) x 54 (D) Charging Case Battery 2500 mAh 1950 mAh Special features LED display, app-free configuration Sound filter modes Price £75 / $99 (full package) £98 / $130 (Combo kit)

NANK Mike Pro kit

At first glance after unboxing, the Mike Pro kit seems to be very comprehensive, with two sets of in-ear buds, multiple cables and so on:

But the reality is that all of this isn't used at the same time. Because the charging case is so large, the pouch and case need to be carried around together. The mics and transmitter are also much larger than the Maono kit, so additional pocket bulk is added as a result.

This is not a diss at NANK, of course, as a friend always says, better to have it and not need it than not to have it at all. Still, the bulk needs to be managed!

The Mike Pro's receiver can only be used when a cable is dangling from the connected device, whereas the Maono kit has a dedicated USB-C or Lightning dongle that neatly plugs into a phone and doesn't get in the way.

The wind shields are very well thought out. Each shield attaches via a twist-lock system that holds it in place, and because each mic is square, the correct orientation is a doddle.

The thing I like most about the Mike Pro is the receiver's screen, which is very easy to check for clipping, being in the correct mode and battery levels:

Maono Wave T5 kit

Meanwhile, the Wave T5 kit is a more compact package. Everything can be stored in a jacket pocket, though bear in mind that if you want to use the audio monitoring features, then the camera receiver must be used. This does not support the stereo L+R modes; only the Lightning and USB-C dongles support this.

The Wave T5 comes in four variants. This review kit is, of course, the Combo version. The others are Lightning, USB-C and Camera. The specs remain the same; it's the connection receiver that differs based on the device you will be connecting to, with the Combo kit containing everything, hence the higher price.

The charging case also has better battery indication via four LEDs on the front when the lid is opened. It's a nice touch and what I'd expect at this price, as opposed to the single LED on the Mike Pro charger case.

The Maono kit also has a dedicated app where all of the features can be enabled or tweaked:

The firmware for all receivers and mics is also upgradeable. During my testing period, the app notified me of updates to each one, which took about 10 minutes each. There is no implementation to update the firmware with the NANK kit.

Here is a demo of the sound 'coloration' modes shown in the app screenshot above:

Additional features of this kit include magnets. These are super strong and offer a range of options for attaching each mic to the wearer. I'm not kidding when I say they are strong magnets: I was able to attach both mics through a thick gilet collar without issue.

The wind shields are better engineered on the NANK mics, as there is no issue with orientation. They attach via a screw lock mechanism, whereas with the Wave T5, you must faff about with an elasticated system, and then check the orientation as there is no indication which direction the mic grille is pointing:

Performance

Between both, indoor audio capture is very good, though the Maono Wave T5 pulls ahead with better dynamic range, especially in the lower frequency range. The specs table earlier hinted at this, as the Wave T5 has a wider frequency response and higher audio resolution, as well as better SNR and SPL values. Recording loud environments often? The Wave T5 is the logical choice.

The Mike Pro appears to capture more background hiss, even on its lowest gain setting, and here is a comparison demonstrating this:

As for outdoor capture, I made many of the same observations, although as I finished editing the comparison below, I realised the Mike Pro also has a stereo L+R mode. Regardless of this omission in the video, it's clear that the audio capture is fuller-bodied when using the mono Wave T5.

Both capture a lot of detail, so which to go for will ultimately come down to individual requirements.

I also took to the road with the Wave T5 since it records the low-frequency range so well. I figured, why not use it on a drive through some winding national speed limit sections of road to capture the open-top induction noises of one of the last of the great naturally aspirated inline-six engines produced:

Ease of use

I think it's clear which kit offers the best balance of quality and convenience, though the complete package with the Mike Pro comes in cheaper than the combo package of the Wave T5. However, if you only have Android devices and have no intention of connecting the mics to a dedicated camera, then just the phone version comes in quite a bit cheaper, and this will do everything I have shown in this review.

Just bear in mind that if you pick one of the other versions of the kit that doesn't include the camera receiver, the Android/iOS app is needed to toggle various settings like stereo/mono mode and microphone gain.

The camera version of the kit does all of this via buttons and switches on the receiver. It also works on a phone like how the Mike Pro kit does, just with a cable connecting the receiver to the phone.

Convenience doesn't end there, though, because the Wave T5 comes with clips as well. These attach via the same magnetic system and offer versatility that the Mike Pro does not, since that kit is clip-on only.

Conclusion

I've learnt some new things from testing both of these microphone kits. It has shown me that even a flagship phone doesn't have the best microphones to capture the widest dynamic range. You need an external mic set-up for that, and this doesn't have to cost a lot.

If you're a budding creative or just generally serious about the sights and sounds you capture on a phone, then a wireless lavalier mic will be a wise investment that gives videos a new lease of life.

The mic kits from NANK and Maono featured here today are just two in a sea of options available on the market. Whilst this is NANK's first dive into wireless microphones, Maono has been in the business of producing professional audio products in several categories for years.

It's a great start for NANK, though, because if this is what the first generation of its lavalier wireless kit is like, then the next one can only be better. The price is right for the Mike Pro, considering that everything is included. Meanwhile, the Wave T5 combo kit comes in at a higher price, though cheaper versions are available if you don't need cross-platform connectivity and only use it from an Android or iOS device.

My main reservation with the Mike Pro would be that, because it captures a lower dynamic range, my phone's built-in mics do a better job of grabbing the lower frequency range whilst still retaining mid and high range detail, so the Wave T5 wins here as shown in the videos in this review.

I don't think there is a right or wrong option here. My view is that the choice boils down to the type of usage that is intended and the device being used to record with, and hopefully, this review has helped make that decision a little easier.

One final issue that required the use of a Sharpie for both brands is that none of the mics are clearly labelled with which channel they are when in stereo mode. With the Mike Pro at least the receiver has a display so you can trial and error which is which like how a USB-A plug is a 50/10 on if you get it the correct orientation first time round.

Meanwhile, on the Wave T5, there is no display, so the only way to know for sure is to label each mic with an L/R as I have done. You can, of course, use the connection indicator on the receiver dongle for TX1 and TX2, since 1 is always left and 2 is always right, but this too requires some faff as you have to press the mute button on each mic to see which indicator turns red.

Model NANK Mike Pro Maono Wave T5 Verdict 8 - Very good 9 - Superb Release March 2025 March 2025 Pros - Informative receiver display

- Transmitter LED indicators

- Locking wind shields

- All settings via onboard controls

- Price - Wide frequency range

- 24-bit 48Hz resolution

- Compact form factor

- Strong magnetic attachments

- Dedicated app

- Complete carry case included

- Compact receiver dongle Cons - Extra bulk

- Lower frequency range

- Only 16-bit resolution

- Mics not clearly marked L/R

- No compact receiver dongle - Combo kit is more pricey

- Easy to drop and lose magnets

- Mics not clearly marked L/R

- Wind shields block the orientation view Price £75 / $99 (full package)

$89 on Amazon US with a coupon £98 / $130 (Combo kit)

$103 on Amazon US with a 5% coupon

