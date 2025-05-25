TerraMaster D9-320 review: 9-bays of up to 198TB SATA 10Gbps storage

You may remember just over a year ago when I reviewed a couple of DAS (Direct Attached Storage) units, specifically the TerraMaster D5 Hybrid and D8 Hybrid, both of which are essentially multi-disk (HDD and SSD) enclosures for external backup, or to expand the capacity of a NAS.

Now, TerraMaster are back with the D9-320, and as you may have guessed from the omission of Hybrid in the name, this a pure (SATA) HDD disk station; there's nothing stopping you from shelling out for SATA SSDs of course, my point is there's no M.2 support in the D9-320, it's a 9-Bay Hard Drive Enclosure.

They sent it to us to have a look, and here are the full specs of it:

TerraMaster D9-320 Dimensions: 295 x 135 x 334 mm Weight: 6.5 Kg Power: 250 W (100V to 240V AC) 50/60 HZ, Single Frequency System Fan: 92 x 92 x 25 mm x3 Max Noise Level: 22.5 dB(A) Compatible Disk Types: 3.5" SATA HDD

2.5" SATA HDD

2.5" SATA SSD Reading Speed (max.)

Writing Speed (max.) Read: 560MB/s (SSD); Read: 1016MB/s (SSD)

Write: 520MB/s (SSD); Write: 960MB/s (SSD) Power Consumption: 100W (4 x 22TB Seagate 22TB ST22000NM001E in read/write state

31 W (4 x 22TB Seagate 22TB ST22000NM001E in hibernation Raw Capacity: 216 TB (24 TB HDD x 9) RAIDs Supported: SINGLE DISK HDD Sleep: Yes Ports: USB3.2 Type-C gen2 (10Gbps)

DC IN 12V Barrelport (MSRP) Price: $499.99

First, we should mention a bit of the technical jargon in the specifications; the D9-320 includes a pretty beefy 250W power supply, and TerraMaster claims that it was tested using four 22TB Seagate Exos X22 HDDs in read/write state, and recorded a max usage of 100W (which is quite a bit more than the 40.8W used in the 4-bay D8 Hybrid). The same setup used 31W in hibernation mode vs the just 9.8W of the D8 Hybrid, which is what we assume is a combination of the power-saving mode of HDD Sleep and the Smart fan. Okay, the D8 Hybrid is quite a different beast from the D9-320 anyway.

You may also be wondering why I have put "up to 198 TB" in the headline when the specs claim a raw storage capacity of 216 TB. That is because TerraMaster also claims that the 216 TB (9 x 24 TB) is "pending verification," whatever that means. You could stuff it with 24 TB drives, but it looks like the officially supported method is to populate it with 22 TB drives.

In addition, it seems they only provided data for SSD drive speeds in the specifications; therefore, all my tests will be done using traditional HDDs, which is what most people would use this for anyway. Anyone who needs up to nine additional disk storage over USB probably isn't messing around with extremly expensive 8TB 2.5-inch SSDs when you can get 24TB HDDs for the same or less money!

What's in the box

D9-320 TDAS device

USB Type-C cable (C to C)

USB Type-C cable (A to C)

Quick guide

Limited warranty notice

2 bags of screws

I should mention that the "Quick Installation Guide" is simply a card with a QR code that links to https://start.terra-master.com. It requests your email and product details, which then opens to a full online User Guide. After getting to the end of the online User Guide (37 pages), which frustratingly encountered really slow page loads at times, there's a link to download a PDF of the User Manual.

Design

The design of the D9-320 matches that of the T12-500 Pro that we reviewed back in December last year, which kind of follows how the disk enclosures closely match their NAS counterpart.

Around the back is pretty much the same except for the addition of some helper text printed on the back for the storage slots and disk modes, which was absent on the D5 Hybrid. From top to bottom, there's the power button, screw to set the HDDs into JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, or SINGLE mode, then there's a Type-C 3.2 gen 2 port, and below that the barrel port for the 72W power connector. It's essentially a black matt plastic casing that has a slightly textured feel to it.

Installation

Well, there's hardly anything to it. With traditional HDDs, you can opt for the toolless mode by simply plopping them into the sled (that are exactly the same as the ones found with the T12-500 Pro NAS,) and then insert into the D9-320; or you can first add the included paper insulation card and then screw the drives into the sled to minimize vibration and noise.

TerraMaster also uploaded a video to YouTube that shows how to install the storage options.

Usage

First, a bit of background on the capabilities of the D9-320. One of the cool features is that the whole unit will go into "sleep mode" when attached to a PC that is turned off. Aside from that, you can also safely eject drives with the front corresponding eject button, further saving on power to turn off unused drives. Here is how TerraMaster explains the function:

Independent Power Supply for Drives: The product is equipped with 9 independent drive power switches and a master power switch, allowing users to individually power down unused drives,.This feature effectively saves energy and significantly extends the lifespan of the hard drives.

In addition, it is also possible to "daisy-chain" different D9-320 units to expand the capacity from nine disks to 18, and beyond. Here is a picture that probably explains it better than I can:

For our tests, I am using a 6 TB Seagate IronWolf NAS ST6000VN0033 HDDs, along with three 4 TB WD Red WD40EFRX HDDs. However, I should mention straight off that it is not possible to create a spanned volume on Windows 11 over USB, which is a limiting factor since the D9-320 does not have a built-in RAID mode selector like the D5 Hybrid and D8 Hybrid have.

On the official website, it is suggested that you download TPC Backupper, which is not included in the box, on a USB or onboard storage in the D8 Hybrid. There's a card that also instructs to download TPC Backupper. Still, I find that a bit of a shame because even most Razer or Logitech keyboards and mice include the setup program for Synapse or Logitech Options when you connect these devices to your Windows PC.

Upon installing TPC Backupper by AOMEI a web page automatically opens in the default browser, thanking for a successful installation of what is actually a rebranded version of the free AOMEI Backupper Standard, and it "helpfully" suggests upgrading to a paid version for more features. The nag to upgrade to a paid version of the software seems a bit desperate if you ask me.

I decided to emulate a daily backup that I usually do with the excellent SyncFolder, which is basically backing up my Documents and Pictures folders from my main PC to my NAS Cloud drive. For this, I used the TPC Backupper app that I mentioned earlier.

D9-320 attached to local PC, local disk backup to D9-320 over USB

Although I added a NAS folder as a source with my username and password and was able to browse the NAS and add the folders, I was not able to start the backup as I kept getting a user/pass prompt and "cannot access the network" error, even though I previously added the NAS source folders from the network. Instead, I copied my Documents and Pictures folder to a local SSD drive and then used TPC Backupper to backup to a HDD in the D9-320.

The process took 16m14s to back up 34,979 files in 2,213 folders totaling 35,7GB into an .afi image file on the Simple NTFS volume. Restoring back to the same local SSD only took 3m30s, which is impressive.

D9-320 attached to local PC, backup to NAS over network

Next, I backed up the same Documents and Pictures folders from the HDD in the D9-320 to my Cloud backup over the network, and this took 23m35s. Restoring back to the D9-320 HDD took 5m39s, which is over two minutes longer than restoring the same data locally.

Local PC backup over LAN to D9-320 attached to NAS over USB

Lastly, I ran the backup in its intended mode, with the D9-320 attached directly to my TerraMaster F4-424 Max over USB (I was barely able to fit it in the meter closet), so this meant copying the Documents and Pictures folder from my local PC over my LAN to the D9-320.

The process took 16m14s to back up 34,979 files in 2,213 folders totaling 35,7GB into an .afi image file on the EXT4 formatted volume, which is exactly the same speed it took to backup with the D9-320 attached via USB to my local PC. Restoring the data back to the same SSD over the network only took 2m27s, which was just over a minute quicker than restoring from the D9-320 when attached locally, for some reason.

Drive speed

However, back to the drive setup, I ran CrystalDiskMark 8.0.5. A peak read of 184 MB/s and 185.96 MB/s write.

Throughout the tests, I could hear the HDDs; however, the noise went away once power saving kicked in after a few minutes of inactivity. TerraMaster also has what it calls an "Intelligent Hard Disk Sleep," which appears to be a Sleep mode that turns off the unit when the PC is put into Sleep mode.

I tried to measure the noise, but it did not register over the (roughly) 50dB of ambient noise of my work-from-home office. We will have to take TerraMaster's word for the claim about noise levels being as low as 22 dB.

Conclusion

This has a very specific use case. If you need multiple extra disks on top of your current NAS (or PC), then this ticks the boxes and is probably going to be more power efficient than adding HDDs inside your PC case. I can see it being a good solution for people who work in video or image editing and need large-capacity drives to work with and backup their data.

The hardware itself is premium, an almost all-aluminum build at a hefty 6.5 Kg, so it does not feel cheap either. The rear fans are quiet, and overall, it is just a nice-looking device. It's a bit of a shame that there are no RAID options like what can be found on the D8 Hybrid, though.

TerraMaster markets the D9-320 to "professional studios, enterprise-level servers, and personal media enthusiasts." for large-capacity multimedia storage (such as 4K/8K video footage, audio-visual collections) and server storage expansion. So it is, as I said previously, it has a specific use case.

You can purchase the TerraMaster D9-320 for $499.99 on the official website, or get the smaller D6-320 6-bay DAS for $299.99 via Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.