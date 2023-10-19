Hands-On Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud ($39.99 Value) now free

Claim your complimentary copy (worth $39.99) for free today, before the offer expires on Oct 25.

Microservices architecture allows developers to build and maintain applications with ease, and enterprises are rapidly adopting it to build software using Spring Boot as their default framework.

With this book, you’ll learn how to efficiently build and deploy microservices using Spring Boot.

This microservices book will take you through tried and tested approaches to building distributed systems and implementing microservices architecture in your organization.

Starting with a set of simple cooperating microservices developed using Spring Boot, you’ll learn how you can add functionalities such as persistence, make your microservices reactive, and describe their APIs using Swagger/OpenAPI.

As you advance, you’ll understand how to add different services from Spring Cloud to your microservice system. The book also demonstrates how to deploy your microservices using Kubernetes and manage them with Istio for improved security and traffic management.

Finally, you’ll explore centralized log management using the EFK stack and monitor microservices using Prometheus and Grafana. By the end of this book, you’ll be able to build microservices that are scalable and robust using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.

