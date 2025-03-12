Google Photos app now lets you 'undo device backup' on Android, here's how to use it

Google Photos is a decent photo gallery and backup app. While several alternatives offer much better features than Google Photos, its user base is unmatched. A fresh new feature has now been added to the Google Photos app on Android, allowing users to undo device backup.

Previously, the option to undo device backup was exclusive to the Google Photos iOS app (ironically), but now it is available for Android as well. According to the support page, "When you undo device backup, your deleted photos will also be removed from albums, shared albums, search results, and memories. Photos and videos in Locked Folder and in device folders will be included."

The Google Photos "Undo device backup" feature is available with the app version 7.18 for Android. Here's how you can use it:

Open the Google Photos app on your Android phone. Tap on your profile picture, and select Photos settings. Tap on Backup. Scroll down to view the off-screen items. Tap Undo backup for this device. Check the box next to "I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos," and choose Delete Google Photos Backup.

Once you perform the last step, all of your photos will be removed from Google Cloud but will remain on your phone or tablet. Additionally, the Backup option will be automatically turned off on the device. However, if you are logged in with the same account on multiple devices where backup is turned on, then your photos and videos may be backed up again.

If partner sharing is enabled, photos or videos may also begin re-uploading to Google Photos if your partner has autosave on.