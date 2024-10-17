Google Photos to get a new video player with improved design and haptic feedback

Google has been working on multiple new features for its Photos app. Recently, it was spotted that Google Photos will let you check if an image is AI-generated or not. The details are expected to be shown in the image details section.

It was also spotted that Google Photos' "Memory" feature could gain a narration feature. Currently, the feature only shows slideshows of photos and videos along with background music. But thanks to Gemini AI, the generated videos will get narration, providing additional context to the memories.

Now, in the latest Google Photos app v7.4, the company is testing a new video player to improve user experience. The new Google Photos video player features a more modern UI along with some new controls. The video player appears more polished and has separate buttons for volume, pause, and loop (which is new), which are placed underneath the video. Currently, the pause button is overlayed on the video in the center, while the volume buttons appear on the right.

image via Android Authority

The seek bar in the new Google Photos video player is also receiving a design change. The new video player ditches a continuous line seek bar for dots.

This allows users to scroll to different parts of the video more precisely, and it also provides nice haptic feedback while scrubbing through a video.

Additionally, to go forward or backward, the new video player supports double-tap on the right and left sides. Doing so will rewind or forward the video by 5 seconds.

The new video player is available with the latest Google Photos app, but it isn't available to any users including the beta testers.

Folks at Android Authority had to fiddle with the app to make things work. However, by the looks of it, users can expect the new video player to be bundled with some more features that are currently under development.