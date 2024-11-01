How to display folder size in Windows 11 File Explorer

Windows 11's File Explorer has already received a large number of improvements and new features, but there is still one thing missing that many users want Microsoft to implement. That is the ability to display folder sizes without opening properties. While Microsoft does not seem to be in a big rush to implement that feature, a simple third-party mod brings the desired change to everyone.

Important: Mind the potential risks of using third-party mods on your computer. Back up important data and never install apps from sources you do not trust or cannot verify what the app is doing.

You can make File Explorer display folder sizes by downloading a Windhawk mod. If you are unfamiliar with Windhawk, it is a repository of various Windows mods that can supercharge the stock experience with much-requested features. What makes Windhawk stand out is that you can check the source code of each mod, which significantly reduces the risk of downloading unwanted stuff. However, you should still back up important data since modifications might introduce instabilities.

If you want File Explorer to show folder sizes like in the screenshot above, do the following:

Go to the official Windhawk website and download the installer. Install Windhawk, run it, and click "Explore." Search for "Better file sizes in Explorer details." Click Install.

With the mod installed, you can choose between three options for folder size display: turned off, turned on when holding the Shift key, and always turned on. Consider these options before enabling the mod since calculating folder sizes might be slow if you have many folders with tons of files inside.

To change how the mod works, open Windhawk, click "Details" next to the mod, switch to the Settings tab, and select the desired option from the "Calculate folder sizes" dropdown.

Of course, you can always opt for third-party File Managers that can display folder sizes (some may even do a much better job at calculating sizes). Still, if you want to keep things as stock as possible while having some extra convenience, nothing beats Winhawk and its new small mod until Microsoft makes that a native feature.