How to pin a website to the taskbar

Did you know that you can pin your favorite websites to the taskbar?

Here is how to do it.

Open Microsoft Edge

Go to the website you wish to pin to the taskbar

Click the 3 dots in the top right of Edge

in the top right of Edge Click "More tools" and "Pin to Taskbar"

If you look at the bottom of your screen you should now have a new icon representing the site you are on.

You can hold down the left mouse button and drag the icon around, moving it left and right and putting it in the exact spot that you want.

If you wish to remove the site from the bar, simply right-click the website's icon and click "unpin from taskbar".

Happy website pinning!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.