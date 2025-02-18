AIDA64 drops Windows 95, 98, and Me, adds Radeon RX 9000 series support

If you have a PC with Windows 95 or Windows 98, bad news: AIDA64 can no longer work on it. Finalwire has released a new version of the app, and it dropped support for Microsoft's operating systems, which were released in the last millennium.

The discontinued Windows 95, 98, and Me support is not the main change in AIDA 7.60, of course, even though it is quite impressive that they were still supported. More important and relevant changes in the update include two new themes for dark mode, support for AMD's upcoming RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards, support for Nvidia's RTX 50 series (likely the upcoming RTX 5070 Ti, which launches later this month), improvements for Intel's 800 series motherboards and Arrow Lake Chips, and more. Here is the changelog:

The latest AIDA64 update introduces green and purple dark themes, support for Turing LCD screens, and supports the latest graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by AMD, Intel and nVIDIA. New features & improvements Green and purple dark themes

Asus ROG Ryujin III Series LCD support

Turing (Turzx) LCD support

Enhanced support for B840, B850 and B860 chipset motherboards

Corsair HX1200i 2023 PSU sensor support

Kernel driver security improvements

Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake-H and Arrow Lake-U processors

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Series

Discontinued support for Windows 95, 98, Me

AIDA64 7.60 is available as a free update for all existing users. You can purchase the app on the official website (starting at $59.95) or try a free trial for a limited time. Full release notes for version 7.60 are available here.