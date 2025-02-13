Nvidia reveals RTX 5070 Ti launch date, pushes RTX 5070 to March

Nvidia is currently dealing with a lot of hate from users. From poor stock and scalpers to high prices and melting connectors—hating Nvidia is currently a hot topic (but not nearly as hot as those 12VHPWR cables). Still, that is not stopping the company from launching the rest of the announced lineup.

Nvidia's official X account posted the launch date for the RTX 5070 Ti. The company announced that the graphics card will be available on February 20 at 6 AM PT time. You will be able (or might be able) to get one from add-in-card partners and system integrators (there are no Founders Edition of the RTX 5070 Ti). As for the first reviews, expect them to show up on your favorite websites and YouTube channels on February 19 (via VideoCardz).

As for the non-Ti variant of the RTX 5070, it is now on track to release on March 5. Previously, Nvidia promised to release the RTX 5070 in February (no exact date was provided), but the official website now says, "Coming March 5th." Unlike the RTX 5070 Ti, the regular RTX 5070 will be available in the Founders Edition flavor.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti uses the same GB203 chip as the RTX 5080 but with fewer CUDA cores, streaming multiprocessors, lower memory bandwidth (still 16GB), and lower TDP. Its manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) is set at $749, but gamers are likely to have a very hard time finding one at that price point, considering there is no Founders Edition. The MSRP for the RTX 5070 is set at $549.

