Amazon is going to try again to make a Lord of the Rings MMO game

Back in 2019, Amazon's games division announced plans to make a new Lord of the Rings MMO game. The original plan was to collaborate with another developer, Leyou, on the game. However. Leyou later got acquired by China's Tencent. That apparently caused friction between Amazon and Tencent, and in 2021, it was revealed that the game's development had been canceled.

That turned out to be just a big bump in the road to make the title. Today, Amazon Games announced it will once again try to make a new Lord of the Rings MMO game. The company made its new deal with Embracer Group, which operates Middle-earth Enterprises.

Amazon's press release stated:

The upcoming game will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth, featuring the beloved stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy. The game is in early stages of production, with the Amazon Games Orange County studio—makers of the popular open-world MMO game New World—leading development. Amazon Games will publish the game globally for PC and consoles. Additional details, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date.

Amazon Prime Video already has a TV series prequel to those books, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, this new game is not linked to that Prime Video TV show.

