AMD releases Radeon Software 24.4.1 WHQL with Manor Lords support and a lot of fixed issues

AMD Radeon Software 24.4.1 is out with optimizations for Manor Lords, performance improvements in HELLDIVERS 2, and other fixes for existing games on different AMD Radeon graphics cards. For those unfamiliar, Manor Lords is the upcoming strategy game set in a medieval setting where you build cities, conduct large-scale battles, manage a complex economy, and resolve social turmoil.

Manor Lords is coming April 26, and the game will be available on Steam, GoG, Epic Games Store, and PC Game Pass. If you plan to play this game and your computer is powered by an AMD Radeon graphics card, download driver 24.4.1.

What is in Radeon Software 24.4.1?

New Game Support Manor Lords Expanded HYPR-Tune Support Nightingale

SKULL AND BONES

Here are the issues fixed in AMD Radeon Software 24.4.1:

Performance improvements for HELLDIVERS™ 2.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Rainbow-like artifacts may appear in water environments while playing Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch® 2 with Radeon™ Boost enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series graphics products.

Intermittent application freeze when first launching SteamVR using the Quest Link feature on Meta Quest 2.

Intermittent system or application crash when screen sharing using Microsoft Teams.

Intermittent application crash changing Anti-Aliasing settings while playing Enshrouded on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

Display colors may appear “dim” or “washed out” after closing Enshrouded with Auto HDR enabled.

AMD also warns about the following bugs still plaguing its latest GPU driver:

Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition or Alan Wake 2 with Radeon™ Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Boost as a temporary workaround.

Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.

Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.[Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

AMD Radeon Software 24.4.1 is available on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 PCs with the following hardware:

Desktop GPUs Mobile GPUs APUs (including mobile) Radeon RX 7000 Series

Radeon RX 6000 Series

Radeon RX 5000 Series Radeon RX 7000M Series

Radeon RX 6000M Series

Radeon RX 5000M Series AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen PRO with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon with Radeon Graphics

AMD Athlon PRO with Radeon Graphics

You can download AMD Radeon Software 24.4.1 from the official website or via the Radeon Software app.