Annapurna Interactive reveals new Blade Runner game, and six Xbox Game Pass day one games

Annapurna Interactive has been publishing some of the most acclaimed video games from indie developers for the past several years. This week, it had its own online showcase, where it revealed some of its upcoming games.

One of the announcements was that Stray, the adventure game where you play as a cat in a dystopian future, is finally coming to the Xbox Series S and X consoles on August 10.

That's not all that was revealed during the showcase. One of them is Blade Runner: 2033 Labyrinth. Yes, this is based on the film franchise and takes place in between the events of the original Blade Runner movie and the more recent Blade Runner: 2049.

The teaser trailer doesn't reveal much info, other than your player character may be a former "blade runner" for the LAPD who is being called back to service.

This will be the first game that will be both developed and published by Annapurna Interactive with its recently created in-house studio. It states:

Blade Runner 2033 takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?

The game is due on the PC via Steam and unnamed consoles. There's no release date yet.

Annapurna Interactive will also be offering six of its upcoming games as Day One releases for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

COCOON: The sci-fi puzzle adventure game from Geometric Interactive - Sept. 29, 2023

Thirsty Suitor: A unique turn-based combat game from Outerloop Games - Nov. 2, 2023

Bounty Star: A third-person mech-based action game from DINOGOD - 2024

Ghost Bike: A biking game where you race against ghosts from Messhof - 2024

Flock: A multiplayer co-op game where you are a flying shepard tending to your flock of flying creatures from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg -TBD

to a T: This game, about controlling a boy who is locked into a T-shaped pose comes from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi — TBD

While it hasn't been announced as an Xbox Game Pass title yet, we are also very intrigued by the newly revealed game Lushfoil Photography Simulator from developer Matt Newell.

Using Unreal Engine 5, the game lets you be a photographer taking photographs in realistic environments, where you may find hidden secrets. The game doesn't have a release date but it's coming to PC and unnamed consoles.