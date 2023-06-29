Cat adventures of Stray strolls over to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this August

Earlier this year, the PlayStation console exclusive Stray received a sudden ESRB rating for Xbox consoles for the first time, giving hope to fans that the kitty experience is soon hopping over to a new platform. Today at the 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase, the game was confirmed for Xbox consoles. Watch the humorous announcement trailer above.

Stray is releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on August 10, a little over a year after the title's PlayStation and PC launch. It appears the console exclusivity deal with Sony was only for a one-year duration.

The award-winning game puts players into the shoes of a stray cat navigating through a post-apocalyptic sci-fi cybercity alongside a flying robot companion. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, the game originally released in July 2022 and was quickly consumed by cat lovers everywhere, gaining a huge fan following.

The title breached and held position on Steam's top concurrent players and top sellers charts for some time, and still touts a 97% Overwhelmingly Positive user score with over a hundred thousand reviews from buyers.

For those unfamiliar with the experience, here's how the studio describes the game:

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world.

You can watch the 45-minute Annapurna Interactive Showcase over here. Many of the reveals actually had more good news for Xbox fans, with almost all the games at the show having Xbox Game Pass day-one releases.