Anthropic releases Claude 3.7 Sonnet, its new AI with 'hybrid reasoning'

Anthropic has launched its most advanced AI model yet, Claude 3.7 Sonnet. The model introduces hybrid reasoning, a new approach that allows it to respond quickly and also to pursue more intensive, step-by-step thinking, like human cognitive ability.

One of the standout features of Claude 3.7 Sonnet is the precise control over the thinking process. API users can now specify the level of "thinking budget" required, allowing them to balance speed and cost with output quality.

However, Claude 3.7 Sonnet's true strength lies in its outstanding performance across a wide range of tasks. According to Anthropic, initial testing has demonstrated the model's unparalleled strength in coding and front-end web development, with impressive improvements in areas such as handling complex code bases, advanced tool usage, and sketching code changes.

Cursor noted Claude is once again best-in-class for real-world coding tasks, with significant improvements in areas ranging from handling complex codebases to advanced tool use. Cognition found it far better than any other model at planning code changes and handling full-stack updates. Vercel highlighted Claude’s exceptional precision for complex agent workflows, while Replit has successfully deployed Claude to build sophisticated web apps and dashboards from scratch, where other models stall. In Canva’s evaluations, Claude consistently produced production-ready code with superior design taste and drastically reduced errors.

Aside from Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Anthropic also introduces the Claude Code, a command-line utility in a limited research preview. The utility allows developers to delegate the bulk of coding work straight from the terminal. Claude Code can interact directly with the software development process, from searching and modifying code to running tests, committing changes, and chatting with command-line tools, all while keeping the developer apprised at every stage.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet can be accessed with all Claude free, Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscription tiers and through the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud Vertex AI. All paid subscriptions receive extended thinking mode.