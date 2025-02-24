Keychron Q6 Max review - A literal weapon for the discerning keyboard warrior!

The title isn't a mistake: this keyboard weighs 2.1 kg, and whilst there are heavier keyboards out there, the way this is put together in its all-metal housing and stiffness could give Cloud Strife a new sword to wield.

This is the Q6 Max, a new release for the UK, which also sees the K5 Max, a slimmer version in a different colourway.

Keychron was founded in 2017, yet it has quickly amassed a large following. Going by its portfolio of high-end keyboards at equally high-end prices, you'd be forgiven for thinking the brand has been in business for far longer. It just goes to show that if you focus on quality, then this is what is possible in a short space of time.

"Thock" is an onomatopoeia that describes a clear, echoing thud, like the sound of an axe chopping wood or the keys of a mechanical keyboard. In the mechanical keyboard community, "thock" is used to describe a deeper, low-profile sound. Some people try to get the "thockiest" keyboard possible by using certain materials for foam, plates, and other parts. - Gemini AI

This is my first hands-on with a Keychron keyboard, and following on from the Ducky One X review, I felt that a dedicated review was necessary for this model instead of a head-to-head due to some fundamental differences between both, even though both share similarities such as QMK/VIA support and all of the customisation benefits that platform affords.

A discreet charging LED, invisible from some angles

It's nice to see a full-sized keyboard of this class released in the UK for once. Typically, the UK-ISO layout is hard to come by, and if one is available, it is almost always out of stock.

Keychron Q6 Max (Q6M-M1) Colours Carbon Black Case material 6063 Aluminium, CNC machined, polished, sandblasted - 24-hour manufacturing process Mounting style Double-Gasket system Plate material PC0 Switches Choice of: Hot-swappable Gateron Jupiter Red/Brown/Banana mechanical switches Stabilisers In-house metal stabilisers Acoustic control Enhanced acoustic layers consisting of IXPE, PET, and Latex with silicone pads for additional resonance control Lighting Full RGB, south-facing LEDs Connections USB-C, Bluetooth (3 device pair profiles), 2.4GHz dongle Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux, keycaps included for both with toggle switch Customisation Browser-based utility (https://duckyhub.io) Processing ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit STM32F402 (256KB Flash) Keycaps Doubleshot PBT, OEM profile with spherical angle (OSA) Angle 5.2° fixed angle Ghosting NKRO Polling rate 1000Hz (2.4GHz and USB), 90Hz (Bluetooth) Dimensions 137 mm (W), 446 mm (L), front height: 20.1 mm, back height: 32.6 mm Weight 2184 g Battery 4000 mAh, 5-hour charging time Battery life 180 hours without RGB, 100 hours with RGB Release date February 2025 (UK launch) Price £193 (Amazon UK or Keychron) / $239 (Amazon.com)

First impression

If the specs table and intro didn't make it clear, then let me just say that the Q6 Max, much like Keychron's other models, is a tank. Lifting it with one hand by one side alone will prove a mission for the vast majority of people. Nearly 2.2 kg of mass is not lightweight.

Notice the foam pads on the spacebar interior

Keychron says it has used an all-metal construction for the case, along with multiple layers of resonance and sound absorption material inside, which effectively suspends the PCB, resulting in the creamiest typing experience I have ever felt.

This suspension can be seen when pressing down firmly on a key. As shown above, the local area of the PCB flexes in. At first, this might look odd and maybe even like a flaw, but this is by design and one of the reasons why it sounds and feels so good to use. Flex is not observed when typing under normal pressure.

Even the keycap construction is premium, unlike the usual Cherry MX profile keycaps with sharp-angled edges. These employ Keychron's OEM profile with spherical angles for improved comfort and visual appeal, and of course, they are finished in double-shot PBT for shine resistance. Are they as long-lasting as Ducky's new 85% high-purity PBT? Only time will tell.

One thing I can say, though, is that these Gateron Jupiter Red switches require less force to actuate. This means a lighter touch on each keycap results in less prolonged contact on each fingertip. However, there is still a lot of feedback from each press, thanks to how the acoustics and frame react in contact with the keycap on de-press.

The back and underside are clean, and just like with Ducky's new release, the USB port is located on the left side, flanked by the Windows/Mac toggle switch and the connection mode switch.

The underside has no feel for height adjustment, which might be an issue for some users, though for me, the default height and angle were perfect. It sits a little higher than most other keyboards and is more akin to my memory of classic wired mechanical keyboards from back in the day, which I am quite fond of.

Six anti-slip pads provide desktop stability, as well as provide some additional absorption of sound and resonance.

Those still wishing to adjust the height could purchase stick-on rubber feet, with near-endless height options available. The above was a pack I bought from Amazon, costing only £4.

All the tools needed to open the casing, replace parts, or customise are included in the box. The cable is nicely braided with metal terminations and long enough, at 1.8 metres, to route around the largest of desks.

I chose the knob version, which allows volume control, as well as acting as a clicky button which can be customised to do anything. Some comments online were not too favourable about the placement of the knob, but my fingers had no trouble gripping and turning the machined and knurled piece of metal.

The RGB lighting is south-facing, my least favourite facing. I find that this RGB layout is a distraction because, at certain angles, the LED can be seen under the keycap. My preference is north-facing, where the LED is unseen and light spill is better diffused.

Keychron's PBT keycaps are not shine-through, though thankfully, the white colour with black print is legible enough with just the monitor's glow when the room lights are turned off. My touch typing is fairly decent but not perfect, so glancing down at the characters is necessary from time to time.

There are 4 custom keys above the number pad ,which can be customised to anything you like. I have them mapped to enter some specific key combos that gain me access to frequently used devices, saving me the need to manually type in long strings. The Fn layer for other keys serves the purpose of additional media keys and things.

You don't have to rely on just those four keys, though, because every other key can be remapped.

Comfort

As mentioned earlier, the Q6 Max's acoustic control is superb. If I were to build a custom mechanical keyboard, this is almost exactly how it would end up. I would choose different-coloured keycaps, maybe, but that's about it.

Note that the Q6 Max in this configuration comes fully assembled, and Keychron offer the ability to build a fully customisable keyboard for those who wish to have something more personalised.

Compared to the other two keyboards I have been testing (Ducky One X, Wooting Two HE), the Q6 Max is the superior model for build quality, comfort and typing experience. Wooting's two HE is quite old now at nearly 2-years since release, it is also Aluminium on the top face, but at 950 g, it feels too cheap and has no resonance control with the Lekker hall-effect switches feeling hollow and uncomfortable for long-term use. There simply is no contest, the One X is very good, but there is no contest here, the Q6 Max wins.

Mr Spaceman has found a new home...For now

Keychron has pulled out all the stops with this model to ensure one of the best typing experiences possible. As a by-product, it is also excellent for gaming; more on this later.

THOCK

The sound and feel of the Q6 Max have to be experienced in person. It really is supremely comfortable to use, and to give you an idea, here is a typing noise comparison video:

The layering composition inside the metal gives a good visualisation as to why the Q6 Max is the way it is from the factory:

Keychron Launcher

With VIA/QMK support, the customisation options could be limitless, depending on how far you delve into this rabbit hole. The Keychron Launcher is the usual way to customise the Q6 Max, and it is compatible with any Chromium browser.

Visiting https://launcher.keychron.com gets you started:

The interface is intuitive, and all changes are applied instantly to the keyboard. The keymap and macro customisations can be exported, as can layer features usable via the Fn key. Everything works very well, and I was able to re-apply my custom macros and mappings that I built up on the Ducky One X without much issue. Just bear in mind that not all browser-based tools implement the same methods to do the same thing.

For example, creating a custom macro on Keychron Launcher is a different process than doing it on Ducky's web app. The outcome is still the same, but how you apply that macro to a key and how the macro is created is different, so sussing out that difference has a bit of a learning curve.

Performance

I opted for the Gateron Jupiter Red linear switches. The other two options might be something I explore in time, but the linear actuation of these is right up my street. The switches and stabilisers are pre-lubricated. The smoothness is excellent, with no friction if I slowly press a key from any edge.

Whilst these switches are not inductive or hall-effect with features like Rapid Trigger, they are still excellent for gaming. The actuation distance is tight enough for quick response in fast-paced games, and with 1000Hz over both wired and wireless, there are no performance issues to be seen.

I also found that the OSA profile aided gaming comfort a little more than the Cherry profile found on most other keycaps. Combined with the additional raised height of the Q6 Max, this felt just about right. Some may wish to use a palm rest if the height is too much, though.

Conclusion

Once again, the Q6 Max is another keyboard that isn't affordable, but you quickly realise why the moment you unbox it. Everything about this keyboard is premium.

... From simple things like the volume knob to the keycaps and fit and finish of the casing and included accessories. There is a level of attention to detail that other keyboards just don't have.

Then there is the Keychron Launcher software, another browser-based tool that works flawlessly. I did try to use the VIA version ,but for some reason ,it would not connect to the keyboard through Edge ,and I am not a Chrome user ,so I just aborted the issue at that point since the regular launcher version worked fine and did everything I needed.

Custom mechanical keyboards are very popular these days, and competition is tough, with nearly all of them in the £100-£200 price range. It's no doubt difficult to stand out amongst the crowd, but I think Keychron has cemented an approach that is both visually distinct and a reference point for what attention to detail and quality is all about without compromising on things that people actually want.

The cherry on top is that Keychron also offers you the option to customise your own build. Of course, at a price, but still, an option is better than nothing.

Those who prefer a slimmer keyboard may wish to look at the K5 Max. Using mechanical low-profile keycaps and switches, it offers the same usability features and customisation but in a slimmer form factor and lower cost.