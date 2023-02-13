Apple releases iOS 16.3.1 update along with a bug fix for HomePod speakers

Apple has just released iOS 16.3.1 for supported iPhone and iPad devices. This is a small bug patch for the mobile OS that fixes a few minor bugs in last month's 16.3. Here is the change log for the bugs that have been fixed and one small improvement, according to 9to5Mac:

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

Siri requests for Find My may not work

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

You can download iOS 16.3 on your iPhone or iPod by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple also released small updates for iPadOS 16.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2, watchOS 9.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 today. There's also a HomePod OS 16.3.2 update today for all members of Apple's smart speaker family. 9to5Mac reports that this is a bug fixing release, but one that squashes a particularly strange issue.

Previous to today's update, if you made a smart home voice command directed to HomePod via Siri, it would stall before not accomplishing the command. If you said the same command a second time, it would work as scheduled. However, with the release of HomePod OS 16.3.2, that odd bug has now been fixed so HomePod owners should be able make commands and have them completed the first time out.

If you have just started using iOS 16, you can check out all the major features in iOS 16.0, 16.1, and 16.2 in addition to 16.3.