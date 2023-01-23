iOS 16.3 is out with HomePod 2 support, FIDO keys, new wallpaper, more

Those owning a modern iPhone that supports iOS 16 can download a new feature update. Version 16.3 is now available for download with support for the new HomePod, physical FIDO keys for Apple ID, a new Unity wallpaper, and various bug fixes, such as horizontal lines that appear on the screen when waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What is new in iOS 16.3?

Here is the official changelog provided by Apple:

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

iOS 16.3 supports the following iPhones:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020, SE 2022

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

You can download iOS 16.3 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. If you are new to iOS 16, check out what is new in iOS 16.0, 16.1, and 16.2.