AR laptop Spacetop G1 with 100-inch virtual screen now available for pre-order

Sightful, the company behind the Spacetop G1 AR laptop has opened its pre-order window. Notably, Sightful unveiled the Spacetop G1 AR laptop last year, and now, finally, interested buyers can book theirs on the official website.

The Spacetop G1 is called the AR laptop because it comes with a keyboard with a trackpad, similar to other laptop computers, but it doesn't feature a screen. Instead, it is connected with special glasses with small 1080p resolution OLED displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which show you what's happening in your computer on a virtually limitless display (maximum size of 100 inches).

One of the key things about the Spacetop G1 AR laptop is that it lets you work on your computer without obstructing the real world, and also offers a sense of privacy as the display is only visible through the special AR glasses it comes with.

During the unveiling last year, Sightful gave a demo of its Spacetop G1 AR laptop to a few tech experts. Notably, you can zoom in on the content on the trackpad with a three-finger gesture for enhanced clarity.

The overall Spacetop G1 AR laptop package looks neat, as it looks like a tablet, and weighs only 3.08 pounds. The best part about the Spacetop G1 AR laptop is that there isn't a learning curve to any new controls, because it works similarly to a traditional laptop.

The Spacetop G1 AR laptop operates on the company's own SpaceOS and offers a 79-key full-size keyboard with a multi-gesture trackpad. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and a and a 5MP webcam, along with an eSIM and Nano-SIM card slot. It is powered by the Snapdragon QCS8550 paired with the Adreno 740 GPU.

The AR glass comes with two open-ear speakers and a microphone. If you are a person with prescription lenses, then you can order yourself a customized AR glass between -8.00 and +6.00 lens powers. Sightful claims "up to 8 hours of battery for a full day of productivity." It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (with 102GB available).

You can pre-order your Spacetop G1 AR laptop by heading over to the official website and hitting that red "Reserve" button.