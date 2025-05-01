When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Arcade shooter Super Space Club is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Neowin · with 2 comments

Super Space Club

It's time for another Epic Games Store giveaway, and replacing last week's Chuchel freebie, breaking the Amanita Design streak. The store is now offering all PC gamers the chance to claim Super Space Club, an arcade shooter experience developed by GrahamOfLegend. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Super Space Club comes in as a top-down arcade shooter inspired by classics like Asteroids, offering endless waves of enemies to take down and randomized objectives to complete. While flying their ship and destroying enemies, players also have to manage their weapons and defense to make sure they aren't vulnerable to incoming damage.

Multiple pilots with unique abilities, ships with different handling capabilities, and various weapon configurations are available for making over 100 builds as well. Ship movement relies on physics-based thrust

Here's how the studio describes the flying and fighting experience:

"Sling fireworks with the explosive Olly, or dish out ship-seeking shots with the stealthy Roscoe? With a variety of pilots, ships, and weapons at your disposal, choose the perfect build and soar across the stars through physics-based thrusting. As you're taking down enemies and completing objectives, be wary of your ship's energy. Depleting energy could leave you vulnerable to devastating damage. Don’t get too comfortable after coming out on top, as the next wave is always right around the corner."

The Super Space Club giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available now, and it's slated to run until next Thursday, May 8. The title usually costs $14.99 to purchase, but for the next week, it's available for free to all PC gamers.

