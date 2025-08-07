Bad news for HBO Max users: the company's about to shut down password sharing "aggressively"

If you have an HBO Max account and share the password with a couple of friends, that free ride is about to end. The company will get more "aggressive," according to JB Perrette, the head of streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Up till now, the company has sent a gentler, cancelable message to users it identified as being in the "higher tier of usage". This soft approach was a simple warning shot, letting the biggest offenders know that a change was coming without immediately cutting off their access to shows like House of the Dragon or The Last of Us. The real crackdown, however, is scheduled to begin next month, with enforcement tightening throughout the rest of the year.

If you are wondering why this is happening now, well, it worked for Netflix, as the streaming giant saw a growth in U.S. gross additions of over 128.9% in the month after its crackdown, with nearly 3.5 million signups in June 2023 alone. By the end of 2023, the company added a whopping 13.1 million subscribers in just the last three months. Warner Bros. Discovery has clearly taken notes and wants a piece of that pie.

JB Perrette claimed that the company can now determine who is legitimate and who's not, distinguishing between actual travel and account sharing as a result of months of testing its detection filters.

A more forceful approach will begin in the fourth quarter of the year (October-December), when messages will require action. The company is confident its system can accurately pinpoint password moochers without penalizing paying customers who are just on vacation.

Warner Bros. Discovery's plan to give freeloaders a legitimate path forward is an option to add a member for a fee, which it launched as "Extra Member Add-On" for $7.99 a month in April this year. This add-on gives a non-household user their own profile and login under the main account, a direct way to convert borrowers into paying customers.

Via: Deadline