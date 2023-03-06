Bing Chat can now impersonate some celebrities if you know what to say

Microsoft continues to push small but interesting updates into its Bing Chat service. The latest such addition was first reported this weekend by BleepingComputer (via Gizmodo). Bing Chat can now attempt to respond to questions as if the chatbot was speaking like a famous person.

The mode is not available via a toggle, like the recent Bing Chat Tone Selector. However, if you ask it about its chat celebrity mode, it will tell you about it, while also enabling the mode. After that, you can type in #celebrity #celebrity name to chat with a "famous" actor or even a fictional character.

The new feature will let users ask questions as if they were speaking to a well-known human, and the chatbot will respond with facts about that person and also make those answers look like they come from that personality in terms of their tone and style.

Only a small number of famous folk get the Bing Chat virtual response treatment. One of them is former pro wrestler and current actor and businessman Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While this feature is not supposed to imitate any politicians, apparently you can get around this guardrail if you type in the right words.

Gizmodo did try to get Bing Chat to speak as if it were the controversial figure Andrew Tate. It started mimicking Tate's extreme views, that are likely well outside the chatbot's normal response boundaries. It's likely Microsoft will try to plug up these holds in this celebrity chat feature now that it is out in the public.

Overall, this new celebrity impersonator feature in Bing Chat is in its early days, but it does show promise, if Microsoft can keep some of its responses on a leash.

Source: BleepingComputer via Gizmodo