Cat Quest II is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The second week of the Epic Games Store's latest mystery giveaway lineup is here, and that means a brand-new game is here for claiming. Week two of the ongoing promotion has brought Cat Quest II to replace last week's Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump freebies, continuing the feline theme.

Cat Quest II arrived as a sequel to the Gentlebros-developed original title in 2019, expanding on the mechanics and story while also bringing in dogs to the universe. The story unfolds in the fantasy realms of Felingard and Lupus Empire, where cats and dogs are at war with each other. Following a calamity, the two kings of those nations now have to reluctantly team up to get back their thrones.

The open-world action RPG even offers cooperative play this time, with both cat and dog characters being playable in local split-screen co-op. When in single-player mode, you can switch between the two characters freely.

Here are the features as described by the developer:

Brand new story set in the world of Felingard - and beyond!

All new switch and local co-op gameplay. Play as both cat and dog, either alone or with a friend!

New weapons types – Master swords, staves and more to become a fur-midable fighter!

More spells bring even more furry judgement to your foes.

New passive abilities, whose attributes can be mixed and combined for endless paw-sibilities!

Exciting, and varied dungeons filled with new traps and obstacles, making every pounce into the unknown a fresh experience!

Em-bark on a litany of side quests, each telling its own story and expanding the lore and universe of CAT QUEST!

Cat Quest II is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $14.99 to purchase when not on sale, but PC gamers can now grab it without paying a dime. The next giveaway on the store is slated to kick off on April 10 with River City Girls.