CES 2023: Alienware announces updated desktops and a blistering Fast IPS 500Hz monitor

Today, Alienware has announced a couple of new products as a part of CES 2023, with the Aurora R15 desktop getting a spec update and a new display, the AW2524H, which boasts refresh rates up to 500Hz, reported to be the world's fastest.

The updates to the Aurora R15 are primarily based around the processor architecture, now offering the AMD Ryzen 7000 series of chips alongside a range of 13th Gen Intel 65W desktop processors. Later in the winter, options to configure with the Radeon RX 7000 GPUs will also be included.

These upgraded desktops will start at $1,599 US and be available to order from 5th January in both AMD and Intel configurations. Pricing with the AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics is yet to be confirmed but will be announced later this winter.

However, the standout announcement from the show comes with the new AW2524H display. This monitor has a Fast IPS panel which boasts up to 500Hz refresh rates once overclocked in a 24.5 inch screen at FHD resolution.

The display also includes G-Sync compatibility, 0.5ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, helping to eliminate ghosting, blurring, tearing, stuttering and providing vibrant colour throughout.

The AW2524H will be available from the 8th Feb in China, and the 21st March in North America, with pricing yet to be confirmed but stated that it will be announced closer to the shipping date.

Source: Dell Technologies via PRNewswire