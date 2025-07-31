Charm Crush packs LLMs inside a 'glamorous' UI for your favorite terminal CLI

Although most people utilize graphical user interfaces (GUIs) to interact with their software, there are still many who prefer command line interfaces (CLI). While these text-based solutions may appear quite boring and technical to some, Charm is a company with the mission to make CLI "glamorous". To that end, it has already released multiple wacky utilities like Bubble Tea, Lip Gloss, Huh, Wish, and more. Now, it has welcomed a new utility called Crush into its fold.

Crush is an terminal-based coding agent developed by Kujtim Hoxha a few months ago and since it matched the style of Charm's other tools so well, the company entered the project into its portfolio, alongside Hoxha. Crush is basically Charm embracing the future of CLIs by integrating large language models (LLMs) inside your terminal of choice.

Charm believes that LLMs are quite useful nowadays, so it's only natural that they should be integrated in colorful CLIs, for those who prefer that experience. But apart from that, Crush offers multiple functionalities including support for multiple models, the ability to switch models without losing context, session enforcement, utilization of language server protocols (LSPs) for better context, and extensibility through model context protocol (MCP).

Crush supports all terminals across macOS, Linux, Windows (PowerShell and Windows Subsystem for Linux), FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD. Similarly, the list of supported LLM providers include Anthropic, OpenAI, Gemini, Groq, Claude via AWS Bedrock, and OpenAI models hosted on Azure. Users who want to add more models can contribute to this effort via Catwalk on GitHub.

If you're a fan of CLIs and all of the above tickles your fancy, you should view the configuration details here and get started on downloading Crush right away. It is also worth highlighting that Crush is licensed under the FSL-1.1-MIT license, which means that it can be used and modified for anything, except a product or service that competes with Crush itself.