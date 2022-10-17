China locks down one million people near iPhone manufacturing hub due to COVID yet again

Lockdown in Shanghai

China has once again locked down one of its cities to contain the spread of COVID-19, as per its zero-COVID policy. This time, it is the iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou district that was locked down.

The lockdown affected around one million residents of the Zhengzhou district. All the residents were ordered to stay at home starting Monday with only exceptions to people going for COVID testing being allowed outside. All the non-essential businesses have been shut down following government orders.

This is just one of the many instances where the Chinese government has forced lockdowns in the name of zero-COVID policy. Many manufacturing hubs around Shanghai and Beijing have also faced the wrath of the policy, including iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.

China's policy has dragged its own manufacturing capacity down at a heavy cost. It has directly incorporated for supply chain issues around the globe, as the world enters the third year of the pandemic. There are no signs of loosening the approach, while Chinese President Xi Jinping says the strict rules protect people's lives.

Source: Bloomberg

