China's new USB-C and B compatible GPMI said to blow HDMI and DisplayPort away

General Purpose Multimedia Interface or GPMI has emerged as a breakthrough technology aimed at addressing the evolving needs of the ultra-high-definition audio and video industry. Developed by China's Shenzhen 8K Ultra High Definition Video Industry Collaboration Alliance in cooperation with over 50 companies, including Huawei, Skyworth, Hisense, and TCL, GPMI introduces a unified solution for device connectivity. It addresses limitations found in existing interface technologies, such as requiring separate connections for power and video signals.

The GPMI standard incorporates ultra-high bandwidth capabilities of up to 192 Gbps and high-power supply capacity of up to 480 W. It enables two-way communication of audio, video, data, and control signals, along with support for 128-node mesh networking.

GPMI is said to work across both USB type-B and type-C interfaces, though the output will vary with Type-B promising double the power and throughput:

Type-C Interface: Compatible with USB Type-C, it supports up to 96 Gbps data transmission and 240 W power delivery.

Type-B Interface: Designed for larger devices, it features forward and reverse insertion capabilities, offering up to 192 Gbps data bandwidth and 480W power delivery.

Applications Across Devices One innovation enabled by GPMI is the concept of modular split TVs, which allow the "screen" and "computing unit" to function separately. Users can customize, upgrade, and reconfigure TV components by connecting a GPMI cable, providing flexibility based on individual preferences.

Two-way control signal transmission is another key feature, facilitating operations such as set-top boxes controlling TVs, TVs controlling set-top boxes, or a single remote managing multiple TVs. GPMI also enables ultra-low latency wired screen projection using a smartphone’s Type-C interface connected directly to a TV.

Here's how it compares to the latest available HDMI and DisplayPort standards:

HDMI 2.2 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) (96Gbps / no power delivery)

DisplayPort 2.1b UHBR20 (80Gbps / 240W Power)

GPMI Type-C (96Gbps / 240W power supply)

GPMI Type-B (192Gbps / 480W power supply)

Since its inception in 2019, GPMI has undergone significant development milestones, including the release of core group standards in 2021 and the first FPGA prototype in 2023. By 2024, the industry roadmap was introduced, and GPMI obtained SVID (Specific Vendor ID) authorization from the USB organization for compatibility within the Type-C ecosystem. Five series of group standards were officially published in February 2025, establishing a unified, standardized framework for multimedia interfaces.

In addition, existing devices can adopt GPMI using adapters, expanding their functionality and promoting integration across the audio and video industry chain. The technology's high bandwidth, low latency, and multi-device collaboration capabilities position it as a transformative solution for sectors such as smart homes, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial applications.

Source: HiSilicon via ITHome | Image via ITHome

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.