iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may not feature the rumored dual-tone camera bar

This year's iPhone lineup is shaping up to be interesting, at least according to the leaks and rumors. For starters, the entire lineup, except for the standard iPhone 17, is expected to feature a new camera module design that runs along the width of the back panel. Also, Apple is expected to ditch the "Plus" model in favor of their slimmest iPhone yet—the iPhone 17 Air.

Recently, dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup surfaced, giving us a good hint at the design Apple is expected to introduce this year. Another set of dummy units emerged, suggesting a part-aluminum and part-glass design of the iPhone 17 series.

However, all leaks have highlighted that the back panel on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will adopt a dual-tone design. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently stated in his latest Power On newsletter that none of this is true, and the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will feature a camera module that matches the color of the device.

iPhone 17 Pro mockup by Wylsacom

Gurman stated:

Some images online even show a two-tone design, with a dark-black camera block on top of a silver iPhone back. Those are, like many renders on the internet, not an accurate representation of what’s to come. The iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned back, I’m told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device. That speaks to the more gradual design changes that Apple is making: The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t a major departure from current models.

It appears that aside from the new camera module, Apple may not be going with a dual-tone paint scheme—at least this year. Earlier reports suggest that this year's iPhone 17 models will feature an in-house designed Apple Wi-Fi chip. Also, all iPhone 17 series models are tipped to get an upgraded 24MP selfie camera, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max featuring a much smaller Dynamic Island. Apple could unveil the iPhone 17 series sometime in September.