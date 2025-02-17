DeepSeek has been blocked in another country due to privacy concerns

DeepSeek took the world by storm last month as it gained popularity and rose to the top of the App Store. One of the main reasons DeepSeek caused so much chaos, especially for Wall Street, was the Chinese company’s claim that its models were trained at a fraction of the cost compared to models from Western companies.

Several countries and agencies have responded to DeepSeek by blocking it. For instance, Italy’s data protection authority ordered DeepSeek to block its chatbot over privacy policy concerns. In Australia, the government banned DeepSeek from all government systems and devices, citing national security concerns.

Recently, South Korea joined the list of countries that have blocked access to DeepSeek. The country’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said users will be able to download the app once DeepSeek complies with local privacy laws.

Speaking to TechCrunch, the commission claimed that DeepSeek was transferring South Korean user data to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The same company has been caught in the crosshairs of United States officials, who mandated that ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, divest its U.S. operations due to national security concerns.

The report released by the PIPC (translated) said that DeepSeek had expressed its intention to cooperate and provided a representative in the country.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) immediately sent an official inquiry to DeepSeek’s headquarters regarding its methods of personal information collection and processing (January 31) and began its own analysis of the service. As a result of the analysis, some deficiencies were identified, including communication functions with third-party businesses and shortcomings in the privacy policy, as pointed out by domestic and international media. On February 10, DeepSeek appointed a domestic representative, and on February 14, the company acknowledged that considerations for domestic protection laws were somewhat lacking during the global service launch process. DeepSeek expressed its intention to actively cooperate with the PIPC moving forward.

The commission also says that in the future, it will provide a checklist that foreign AI developers must review before launching services in the country.

It is important to note that only new downloads are blocked in South Korea. The app continues to work fine for users who have already downloaded it, though the commission asks existing users to exercise caution by not entering personal information in the input box.