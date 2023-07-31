Dell teams up with NVIDIA to help customers build GenAI models

Dell announced Dell Generative AI Solutions as an expansion to its Project Helix announcement in May. With Dell Generative AI Solutions, the company wants to give customers the ability to quickly and securely build generative AI (GenAI) models on-premises.

One of the main highlights of Dell Generative AI Solutions is that, in collaboration with NVIDIA, customers will be able to gain access to a full stack of services including infrastructure, software, services, and workstations. The company said this is so that it can meet customers wherever they are in their AI journey.

For enterprises, Dell has created Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA. These Dell Validated Designs are pre-tested configurations to power GenAI with Dell infrastructure like the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 or PowerEdge R760xa with a selection of NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA NeMo, and Dell software.

This hardware can be paired with Dell data storage options like Dell PowerScale and Dell ECS storage. The infrastructure is available to customers through Dell APEX.

On the workstation side of things, Dell Precision workstations let AI developers and data scientists develop generative AI models locally before working at scale. A workstation can have up to four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs which will let you run AI software frameworks up to 80% faster than the previous generation.

Dell Optimizer, a piece of AI software, also learns and responds to how you work and improved app, network connectivity, and audio performance. To accompany all the enterprise and workstation hardware, Dell Professional Services will be available to help customers accelerate GenAI adoption.

In terms of availability, Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA is available through Dell APEX and traditional channels, the services are available in select countries now, the workstations will be available in early August, and Dell Optimizer will be ready on August 30.

Source: Dell