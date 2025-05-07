Docker Desktop app is now available on the Microsoft Store

The Docker Desktop app has been available on Windows for quite some time. It allows developers to build and run containerized applications and microservices. Through its simple UI, developers can manage containers, applications, and images directly from their Windows PC. The Docker Desktop app is now available for download from the Microsoft Store, enabling IT teams and developers to easily install and update it.

In the announcement blog, the Docker team highlighted that Windows is the most widely used platform among Docker Desktop users, and the Microsoft Store’s automatic update feature will ensure Docker Desktop is updated regularly to directly address compliance and security concerns while minimizing downtime.

Docker Desktop app on Microsoft Store will offer the following for IT Admins:

Native Intune MDM Integration : Deploy Docker Desktop across your organization using Microsoft’s enterprise management tools including Intune.

: Deploy Docker Desktop across your organization using Microsoft’s enterprise management tools including Intune. Centralized Control : Easily roll out Docker Desktop through the Microsoft Store’s enterprise distribution channels.

: Easily roll out Docker Desktop through the Microsoft Store’s enterprise distribution channels. Security-Compatible Updates: Updates are handled automatically by the Microsoft Store infrastructure, even in organizations where users don’t have direct store access.

Updates are handled automatically by the Microsoft Store infrastructure, even in organizations where users don’t have direct store access. Updates Without Direct Store Access: The native integration with Intune allows automatic updates to function even when users don’t have Microsoft Store access — a significant advantage for security-conscious organizations with restricted environments.

The native integration with Intune allows automatic updates to function even when users don’t have Microsoft Store access — a significant advantage for security-conscious organizations with restricted environments. Familiar Workflow: The update mechanism works similarly to winget commands (winget install –id=XP8CBJ40XLBWKX –source=msstore), providing consistency with other enterprise software management.

Developers can download the Docker Desktop app from the Microsoft Store here for free.